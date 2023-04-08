Sambar Cafe, a renowned South Indian restaurant in Ahmedabad, celebrates World Idli Day with a Millet twist

On March 30, 2023, Sambar Cafe celebrated the World Idli Day in conjunction with the International year of Millets

New Delhi (India), April 4: Sambar Cafe, a preeminent South Indian restaurant in Ahmedabad, recently celebrated the World Idli Day on March 30, 2023, in conjunction with the International Year of Millets, adding a range of millet idlis to its already impressive menu. The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Anil Mulchandani, an esteemed food critic and journalist and founder of FEA; Ms. Pooja Sangani, acclaimed food blogger and column writer, Mr. Nikunjbhai Soni, esteemed food blogger and Founder of Justice Foodie, and other notable guests from all over the city. The other Co-founders of FEA, Dilipbhai Thakkar and Rohit Khanna, were also present.

The Founder of Sambar Cafe, Jayanti Santosh, gave a speech at the event and stated, “As a renowned restaurant, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the most authentic and high-quality South Indian delicacies, and our addition of millet idlis is a testament to that dedication. We were honoured to be able to welcome such esteemed guests and food enthusiasts, and we look forward to continuing to provide them and all our customers with an unmatched culinary experience.

The Sambar Café has earned a well-deserved reputation for being the go-to place for authentic South Indian delicacies. The menu offers a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes that will leave customers overwhelmed with choices, starting from Dosa, Masala Dosa, Medu Vada, Idli, Uthappam, Malabar Porotta, Idiyappam, Filter Coffee and other authentic South Indian delicacies.

What sets Sambar Café apart is its unwavering commitment to using only the best ingredients sources directly from trusted farms across India. The restaurant ensures that the food is not only delicious but also healthy and wholesome by preparing every dish without the use of artificial flavouring agents or colours. The highly experienced team at Sambar café is dedicated to improving customer experience by fostering a welcoming atmosphere and serving dishes that are both high quality and reasonably priced.

Sambar Café is a place where people can go to relax, have fun and enjoy themselves. In addition to being a popular spot for young people to hang out, it is a wonderful place for families and friends to get together for occasions like birthday parties and ladies’ days out. The coffee served here is made from Arabica Coffee beans from Coorg that are roasted daily for the finest flavour. The wonderful natural ambience of the place, enhanced by the lush green surroundings that include a 75-year-old mango tree, fosters a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere.

For those looking for a relaxing and pleasant ambience to spend quality time with their friends and family while enjoying delectable South Indian dishes at an affordable price, Sambar Café is the ideal destination.

For more information, please visit www.sambarcafe.com

