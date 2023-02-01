SaladO – The Biggest Salad Brand In India To Come Up With Kiosks Pan India This February

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: SaladO, the biggest salad brand in India, after expanding its franchise network to 180+ cloud kitchens, is now coming up with its kiosk model plan.

The plan will be introduced in the 1st week of February onwards in the form of FOCO & COCO Model. With its Kiosk model plan, the company aims to launch small kiosks at prime locations in India and revolutionize the salad industry in India.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the dynamics of retail food industrialists and food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy have transformed the knits and grits of the retail food business. Even the biggest food brands consider better alternatives to open huge restaurants or big QSRs. If a brand fails to meet business expectations, complete CapEx goes for a toss. This has led most modern-day food industry brands such as SaladO to come up with innovative retail food joint ideas such as the launch of the SaladO kiosk model.

The biggest salad brand in India is now coming up with small kiosk setups where it will offer the best affordable salads at prime locations like corporate parks, hospitals, malls, and other crowded areas with delicious taste. Preparation of these salads will become convenient for newcomers to learn after one-day of training only. Setting up these kiosks will range somewhere between 2.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs, and the break-even point is expected within the first 6 months of commencement. Shifting these kiosks from one location to another is quite easy as well in case location fails to meet business expectations.

As per grandviewresearch.com salad market size was valued at USD 10.78 USD in 2020 and is expected to grow at 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. Such a huge market with very few market players creates a vast gap to be covered. Few organized players in the market sell salads in the range of INR 250 and above, which brings an even wider gap for brands that can provide salads in the range of INR 60 – 200. That is where SaladO comes into the picture.

“The huge success we achieved in the cloud kitchen segment motivated us to expand to 180+ cloud kitchens across the country. As we handed over our franchise to women operating from homes, keeping the kitchen open for more than 6 hours a day became a problem as most customers could not get their hands on the product. So, we started looking for franchisees who could remain operative 8 to 10 hours a day. And, that’s when we came up with the kiosk model plan,” says the Founder of SaladO.

To mitigate the above challenges, SaladO is coming up with the kiosk model in prime areas across all metros. “In Tier B cities, we will be targeting either company-operated kitchens or strong franchise partners,” added the Founder of SaladO.

Currently, SaladO has almost finalized its partnership with the big UAE-based Al-Madina Group which owns more than 20 restaurants across UAE. SaladO one of India’s leading salad brands strives to expand its operations by building strong global partnerships. It also plans to list its company in NSE and BSE by the year 2025. For more information, please contact info@salado.in

