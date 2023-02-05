Sakhiya Skin Clinic is India’s No. 1 skin clinic chain

The clinic has performed more than 3 lakh+ safe and painless laser hair removal procedures.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 4: With more than 3 lakh+ safe and painless laser hair removal procedures to its credit, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has become the preferred place to undergo laser hair removal.

Laser hair removal involves using a high-powered light-emitting laser that attacks the hair follicles under the skin and destroys them so that hairs do not grow back. In the last few years, laser hair removal has gained popularity as an effective method of permanent hair removal over traditional methods such as waxing, threading, and shaving.

“Laser hair removal is the preferred method for permanent hair removal.” There are certain misconceptions, such as that it is unsafe and that the person undergoing the procedure must suffer pain. However, none of this is true. Laser hair removal is safe and painless. We have done more than 3 lakh+ laser hair removal procedures using our world-class and USFDA-approved technology without any complaints. Laser hair removal is also the best for lasting and economical hair removal.

Complete body laser hair removal helps eliminate unwanted hair once and for all, gives one the freedom to wear what they want, makes one feel more confident, eliminates the need for waxing or shaving, and hence causes no more pain, burns, or cuts, and is hassle-free.

Men can undergo laser hair removal for hair on the legs, neck, arms, face, private parts, stomach, underarms, hands, back, chin, etc. Women can undergo the procedure to get rid of hair in the underarms, hands, stomach, private parts, ears, chest, neck, back, legs, etc.

The process starts with shaving, cleaning, and cooling the skin, then applying the laser to targeted areas for hair removal. Laser hair removal is not a one-time method, and based on one’s hair growth, color, and thickness, it can take several sessions and maintenance sessions, but the results last forever. Moreover, hair growth occurs in stages, so the sessions are timed a month apart.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic is an ISO 9001:2008-certified clinic providing the best international quality care services in the fields of skincare, hair care, cosmetic treatment, laser treatment, and plastic surgery. The global quality clinic results from more than 25 years of determined efforts. It has 26 branches all over India.

