Sajid Qureshi Sets a New Precedent with Successful Pre-Release Event of Bollywood Movie Bad Boy

New Delhi (India), April 28: The pre-release event of the upcoming Bollywood movie “Bad Boy” was a “BIG HIT”. It marked a new trend in Bollywood as it was the first time that such an event was organized for a Bollywood movie. The credit for this goes to the producer of the movie, Mr. Sajid Qureshi, who dared to bring a change in the traditional way of promoting a movie.

The event was graced by the presence of many big names from the industry. The anchor and stand-up comedians, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were the hosts of the event, and they kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

The event featured a live singing performance by Rromeo and Music Sensation Himesh Reshammiya, which was one of the major highlights of the evening. The audience was spellbound by their melodious voice, and the energy they brought to the stage was infectious.

The dance performances by Amrin and Namashi Chakraborty, and Sneha Gupta and Utkarsh, were equally mesmerizing. The special dance act was dedicated to Mithun Chakraborty by Amrin, and Namashi was a tribute to the legendary actor’s contribution to the industry. It was a touching moment that left the audience emotional.

The event also had a special video dedicated to Rajkumar Santoshi, who has directed some of the most iconic movies in Bollywood like Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab prem ki Gazab Kahani, Ghayal, Damini and the list goes on. The video showcased the journey of Santoshi’s career, and it was a nostalgic moment for the audience.

The guest list was star-studded, with the presence of many veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, and Mimoh Chakraborty. The young and talented actress Madalsa Sharma was also present at the event.

The success of the pre-release event of “Bad Boy” has set a new benchmark in Bollywood. It has proved that with innovative ideas and creative thinking, the traditional way of promoting a movie can be transformed into an unforgettable experience for the audience.

The event was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team of “Bad Boy.” It is now eagerly awaited by the audience, who are excited to watch the movie on the big screen.

In conclusion, the pre-release event of “Bad Boy” was a grand success. It brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood and showcased the talents of young and upcoming actors. The event proved that with the right vision and execution, anything is possible. We can only hope that more such events will be organized in the future, giving the audience a chance to experience the magic of Bollywood up close and personal.

BadBoy Movie is distributed by AA Films; Mr. Anil Thadani is very much excited to release it on the big screen. People will get to witness this Romantic Comedy in Theatres 28th of April. The movie is directed by legendary Rajkumar Santoshi, Produced by Mr. Sajid Qureshi under the banner Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.