Sai Singh Accomplishes the winning title in the ’75 creative minds of tomorrow – Actor Category at the 53rd IFFI in India

New Delhi, December 17: The International Film Festival of India is the temple grounds of everything movie-related. Renowned as one of the most prominent film festivals worldwide, the 53rd edition of IFFI was hosted by the Government of India on November 2022. The young flourishing talents of the Indian movie industry were felicitated at the event through the ’75 Young Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ honoured, and the talented Sai Singh earned the prime position in the actor category of the initiative.

Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi gave best wishes to everyone associated with the film festival. May the 53rd edition of IFFI be a resounding success.

The ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ initiative was conceived at the 52nd edition of IFFI to commemorate and celebrate the 75th independent day of India. The initiative intends to unearth the less-explored gems of young filmmakers across India and give them the recognition they deserve. The 75 talented individuals are shortlisted from over a thousand applicants through a hectic and strenuous filtration process which was headed by a coveted jury consisting of legends R Balki, Resul Pookutty, Prasoon Joshi, Rickey Kej, Gautami Tadimalla, Mala Dey Banthia, BalluSaluja, Narendra Rahurikar, Munjal Shroff, and Ravi K Chandran.

Sai Singh said about his experience at IFFI, “I am extremely grateful to IFFI, NFDC and Hon’ble Union Minister Ministry of information and broadcasting, Government of India Shri Anurag Thakur ji for honouring me with the invitation to such a platform. I had an amazing and enjoyable experience spending time with experienced filmmakers from around the world at the film bazaar. It was a really good networking opportunity.”

The I&B minister challenged the chosen group of talents with a 53-hour challenge, which featured the winners in groups of 15 and attempting to make short films on the common theme of ‘India at 100’ within just a matter of 53 hours. Iconic Filmmaker Mani Ratnam headed the 3-member jury for the 53-hour challenge and was quite appreciative of the work done by Sai Singh. Mani Ratnam applauded the efforts of the group of 75 and expressed amazement at the group’s capabilities in delivering quality content within a stringent time limit.

The winner in the actor category of the ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ in India, Sai Singh, is no stranger to the film industry. Sai Singh has consistently been in the acting industry for six years. Within this short period, he earned the opportunity to participate in numerous coveted dramas and acclaimed movies. His acting journey began in the drama circles of Pune city under the guidance of the NSD teacher and soon flourished into the silver screens of the Indian film industry.

He spent more than three years at the Film Television Institute of India, Pune, for their student project as an actor and assistant director and to learn acting.

Later, during his professional theatre career, he essayed many roles in monumental plays like Natsamrat, Pagla Ghoda, Maseeha, Avaidya, and many more. His performance in the silent drama ‘Blood for Blue’ earned him great recognition. The perfection of his craft earned him the opportunity to star in several short films, ad films, feature films, plays etc.

The journey of Sai Singh is the true embodiment of passion and perseverance. Against the backdrop of his recent recognition at the 53rd IFFI, it is clear that his dreams are all finding fruition, and it is sure a delight for every film enthusiast.

