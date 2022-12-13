Sai Raj Group awarded as Best Real Estate Developers- Kalyan at Times Leading Icons 2022

Mumbai, December 13: Sai Raj Group punch line is: “The stamp duty of quality & professionalism” and each person in our organization ensure to deliver their best and in turn makes each of customer believe in our punch line. We believe that there is no shortcut to achieve business goal with values like moral, ethics, honesty etc. we strongly believe in hard working, delivering promised work to customer and preference to customer satisfaction in achieving business success. Times Leading Icons 2022 is just another feather for Sai Raj Group.

Our client’s satisfaction is a reflection of our success, their ideas and suggestions flow openly and regular! Based on a foundation of mutual trust and respect and our clients embrace this philosophy. We are committed to being an Employer of Choice. Looking after our employees means that we are dedicated to providing an innovative training, career development opportunities and a supportive culture. We always work on expanding our growth, productivity, effectiveness and efficiency through clear strategy All along our journey we continue to develop our strategic management plan by adding challenging goals that extend beyond the pursuit of numerical targets to leap forward to our next period of growth. What sets Sai Raj Group apart is not what we do, but how we do it. Would like to sincerely thank our valued clients, partners and staff for their continued support that allowed us to remain the leading real estate company in Badlapur, Vithalwadi & Kalyan.

As A Sai Raj Group Our Ideology Is Being a builder is not just about putting concrete structures, collecting money and making balance sheets grows in figures and numbers. Rather, it is about shouldering a much larger social responsibility wherein a person’s life earnings are at stake for a shelter of his dreams or a commercial base to flourish.

Our Mission is to build budget friendly and decorous homes for every individual who seeks for a better living and we at Sai Raj Group wings them to fly high with their dreams without compromising on the convenience, comfort and safety of our customers by providing them best in class services. This is not just for home seekers but also from business professional who are in search for a space to drive their business growth.

Our Vision is not just foresight but we take it as our responsibility for providing extravagant luxurious and regal habitations in Badlapur Kalyan & Other Cities. We’ll surely raise not just homes but build faith with each brick lying down the foundation of trust in every project we take on.

A Foundation of Trust…Sai Raj Group

