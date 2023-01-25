Sahyog Physiotherapy Center reiterates its commitment to a Fit India this Republic Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 24: Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Center, a renowned physiotherapy centre in Surat, has reiterated its commitment to the Fit India movement, which the central government launched in 2019 to make fitness an integral part of people’s daily lives.

For the last six years, Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Center has undertaken several initiatives and events to bring about behavioural change among the people and to encourage them to adopt a more active lifestyle.

“Fitness is essential to lead a good and healthy lifestyle. Being fit helps in weight management, reduces health risks, and improves the physical and mental ability to undertake various tasks, among several other benefits. And being fit is not very difficult if we engage in physical activities regularly. It could be walking, running, cycling, swimming, playing sports, or anything else. Most people only need to make slight changes in their routine and lifestyle to become fit, and this is what we have been focusing on,” said Dr Afreen Jasani, who founded Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Center in 2016.

The Sahyog Physiotherapy Center conducts free check-up camps and hosts events like Run Varachha to encourage more and more people to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle. It also organised a Fit Party on January 1 to encourage participants to begin the new year with a focus on fitness. Around 2,000 people participated in the Fit Party and performed aerobics and other simple exercises. The Center has also conducted multiple awareness events in Dangs to encourage the residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“We have been on a mission since day one as we firmly believe that being aware is the key to being fit. We have been focusing on greater awareness among the masses with at least two to three monthly camps and other events. We are reaching out to 3,000-4,000 people every month. As we celebrate Republic Day, we will scale up our activities to reach out to more people with the fitness message. We are also going to target residential societies and schools to reach out to more women and young children,” Dr Jasani said further.

Sahyog Physiotherapy Center also works closely with women from economically weaker sections to make them aware of various health risks, including multiple types of cancer and how they can protect themselves from various diseases.

Sahyog Physiotherapy Center has centres at Hira Baug, Mota Varachha, and Katargam in Surat. It provides effective personalised physiotherapy treatments for paralysis, arthritis, back pain, frozen shoulder, joint pain, muscular pain, and more. It also conducts fitness classes for pregnant women, besides power yoga and aerobics.

