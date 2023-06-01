Sagacity Prime Announces Second Inning Emerging Leaders Award 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Sagacity Prime proudly presents the first of its kind award called the ‘Second Inning Emerging Leaders Award 2023’ honouring extraordinary individuals who have demonstrated brilliance and innovation in their respective sectors. The unique award recognizes those who have demonstrated exemplary behaviour and gone against the odds to scale newer heights in their professional journeys. Be it switching to a new industry, choosing to work in a different stream as compared to their education or simply leaving the comfort of a job to a more challenging entrepreneur journey, these leaders have conquered every challenge that has come their way.

The core thought of ‘Second Inning Emerging Leaders Award 2023’ stems from fact that a large number of working professionals who dare to challenge the status quo and go against a set pattern, are left out of the mainstream leadership excellence awards because of the dearth of any specially curated category honouring their professional milestones. With an expertise to recognize niche categories that remain untouched, Sagacity Prime is providing a platform to individuals that have gone through any of the following paradigm shifts in their career:

Shift from one industry to another (Ex – Journalism to Corporate Communications) Shift in career domains (Ex – Engineer to HR) Different profession vs educational background (Ex – Law graduate to media) Shift from corporates to own venture or vice-versa Restart professional innings post sabbatical (Ex – maternity, higher study, personal exigencies) Corporate leaders to Individual consultants Shift from one country to another

The award nominations are being invited under the 9 categories of Communications, Human Resources, Content, Learning & Development, Media & Advertising, Sales, Finance & Accounts, Marketing and Technology. Besides self-nominations, the core team of industry veterans is also handpicking the profiles that are most suitable to participate in the coveted awards. The seamless nomination process includes filling out a short nomination form on the official website www.sagacityprime.com, followed by an award entry fee submission and responding to the entry questionnaire. The responses are then evaluated by a group of renowned jury members comprising of industry stalwarts with proven track record of success in their respective areas of expertise.

What makes ‘Second Inning Emerging Leaders Award 2023’ an exceptionally credible award is the 6-stage rigorous and transparent process of evaluation including the jury round enabling swifter professional growth for the awardees. Sagacity Prime strongly abides by its core tenets of Credibility, Professionalism and Unbiased Approach while curating platforms that celebrate excellence in its purest form. Second Inning awards is another step in creating differentiation when it comes to credible and honest individual recognitions. With a list of robust partnerships across varied industries ranging from Media Houses, Mental Wellness, L&D, Telecom etc, the recognition comes bundled with many other high value services having the potential to improve individual growth.

The opportunity of winning the award gives a platform to showcase the exemplary work to the industry stalwarts and add more weight to ones’ profile. The title in turn becomes a credible testimony that truly helps in taking giant leaps in the professional journeys ahead. Furthermore, participants get the chance to meet directly with CXO-level executives and benefit from their guidance and expertise. The award serves as credible evidence that aids in making huge leaps in one’s second innings as a working professional.

Many industry professionals have already filled in their nomination forms while the nomination window is open till 30th June 2023 for the ones who are yet to file their entries. The nomination form can be accessed from following link: https://sagacityprime.com/nominate-now/. The judging criteria basis which the judges would handpick individuals for the coveted awards would include Leadership Skills, Accomplishments Statement, Future Potential and the way they describe the Turning Point of their professional journeys.

About Sagacity Prime

Sagacity Prime is India’s leading platform that has been curated to honour the brands and individuals who have done extraordinary work in their respective industry or domain. The core team consists of industry stalwarts having a proven track record and highest recognitions for the path breaking work they have done so far. True to its name ‘Sagacity Prime’ believes in celebrating exceptional wisdom by bringing together some of the best minds across industries and creating forums for knowledge sharing and quality enhancement.

It regularly organizes high-level conferences, awards and B2B events in both online and hybrid setup. Sagacity Prime’s recognitions and categories are based on intensive research, data analysis and brainstorming sessions with industry stalwarts. By identifying niche categories and bringing them to the mainstream, Sagacity Prime ensures that deserving individuals receive the recognition they deserve. It strongly abides by our core tenets of Credibility, Professionalism and Unbiased Approach while curating platforms that celebrate excellence in its purest form.

