SAFE India Expo by IFSEC India Expands its Footprint in Western India to Boost & Cater to Commercial Security Demands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Informa Markets in India, a leading B2B exhibition organiser, is all set to launch the debut edition of Security & Fire Expo, West India (SAFE WEST India) this month. Slated to take place from May 18th – 20th, 2023, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the event is anticipated to attract over 5000+ attendees and 75 + brands.

The expo, a subset of IFSEC India, one of the celebrated expos in the Security and Fire Safety domain, will cover a broad spectrum of solutions in the sphere of commercial security with preventive technologies and innovation in the western India market. It will bring together renowned Indian and international brands from video surveillance, access control entrance and home automation, and perimeter protection industries to interact, network, view the latest innovations, source business solutions, and gather invaluable expert support.

The commercial security market in India has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by increasing awareness about the need for security among businesses and the government. The market includes a range of security products and services, such as access control systems, video surveillance systems, fire alarm systems, intrusion detection systems, and security personnel. Given the nature of external security threats, State Governments are also increasingly adopting video surveillance to improve security and safety. For instance, the Maharashtra government is primarily focusing on enhancing surveillance on the streets to upgrade Mumbai’s safety. Small and big enterprises, public sector companies and gated communities, shopping malls etc., across various cities in the Western Region of India are adopting video surveillance technology. More than 10 lakh IP cameras are expected to be installed across the western region of India in the coming five years.

Speaking on the announcement of SAFE West India 2023, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “There is a huge demand for safe city projects in India to ensure public safety. The government has taken various initiatives to increase security services revenue which will benefit the citizens as well as the security and surveillance services industry. This is particularly true for the western region of India, which has several smart cities and offers strategic vantage points from a security perspective. A modern civil city should be able to showcase seamlessly safe, smart, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced features. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and cybersecurity are driving the security market in India.”

With over 75 participating brands, 5000 Plus attendees will be able to witness the most recent industry products, innovations and services and network with potential suppliers and business partners. Premeir Plus Partners: Earth, Hikvision, Prama, Realtime, Tiandy Premier Partners: Biomax, eSSL, Magtech, Rova, Syrotech, Timewatch, TP-Link, Voltaic Zkteco. Other Key exhibitors: Aavik, Avtron, Bioroles, COFE, CCL, D P Garg, Eagle Eye Networks, Fyber, Hubris, SOS, Lifelong, Securus and many more.

The event is also supported by various associations, namely the APSA (Asian Professional Security Association), ASIS (American Society for Industrial Security) Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi Chapters, ESAI (Electronic Security Association of India), OSAC (Overseas Security Advisory Council) Chennai Chapter, GACS (Global Association for Corporate Services) and Mitkat Advisory.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry, including Drones, AI & IOT & Network Security, Surveillance Cameras with Night Vision, Digital Video Recorders, Encoders & Decoders, Security Alarm Systems, Audio Video Door Phones, RFID Systems, Bio Metric Systems, Access Control, Security gates, Guard Patrol Monitoring System, Electric Locks, Entrance Management Solutions, Home Automation, GPS Tracking, Swing Gate Barriers, Anti- Theft EAS Systems, and more. One of the highlights of the expo will be the release of the whitepaper – Geopolitical Risk Report 2023 in collaboration with MitKat Advisory as a Knowledge Partner. Addressing the challenges expected in 2023, the report will provide a comprehensive analysis that enables a greater understanding of India’s risk landscape and will deliver a detailed forecast for various risk categories, including but not limited to cyber security, economic, political, and infrastructure in 2023.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the security industry is a significant and expanding sector of the economy. Studies estimate the national cost to be approximately 20% of India’s GDP. SAFE West India is part of Informa Markets’ ongoing series of events in the security sphere. The expo has successfully united security and fire professionals, industry experts, and key government officials from various regions to deliberate on the latest industry trends and innovations.

