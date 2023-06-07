Ruff Kids – A Fascinating Journey So Far

RUFF Kids is one of the largest-selling kids-wear brands in India and the Middle East. Our success story can be traced back to the 80s when we started manufacturing kids’ wear in the name of ‘DEARSONS.’

D S Corporation takes immense pride in being the first company in the industry to recognize and satisfy the needs of the neglected segment of kids wear aged 6-18 months, 2-5 years and 6-16 years.

Keeping pace with the market’s changing requirements, the group ventured into casual wear for boys in 1995 under the Brand name “RUFF” and has never looked back since. Today, our brand has successfully made inroads across India as well as internationally.

All of the brand’s latest collections can be viewed on its Instagram page handle.

Instagram ID: www.instagram.com/ruff_kids/

Achieving success in a very short span

Our success story is proof of our consumers’ confidence, trust and loyalty towards the excellence of the brand. As trendsetters in the kid’s segment, we constantly create and develop products that match the latest international fashion trends.

We are the number one choice for today’s fashion and conscious kids, with stylish clothing, coordinated accessories and ever-changing designs, prints and products.

RUFF has always nurtured a futuristic outlook by maintaining constant innovation, creation, stringent quality control measures, and a dynamic marketing approach, providing complete customer satisfaction.

A little bit about our company

D.S. Corporation is a partnership firm owned and managed by Patca Brothers, engaged in the manufacturing of garments for the last 30 years. A company with strong values – we stand for joy, optimism and equality – and believe in creating vibrant, colorful and playful children’s clothes that defines their style statement.

You can visit the brand website to know more at www.ruff.in

