Ronak R Bafna’s dedication continues to shine as the brand has unlatched it’s 4th outlet “Sirene by Koushik Designers” in Delhi

New Delhi, December 08: Ronak R. Bafna continues to be successful in the world of fashion and apparel, establishing himself as a youth icon for many around the world; hard work and self-confidence can bring true success forever.

The concept that believing in yourself is the most effective way to reach greater heights in life was firmly established by Ronak R. Bafna. Even if he doesn’t chart his future path, his adventure from homeless boy to self-made entrepreneur is worth it., which led him to become a pioneer in the style industry. Ronak R. Bafna had to deal with a bit of bad luck when he had to close his first shop in Delhi after just three days.

On 2nd January, 2021 Ronak R. Bafna opened his first store in Chandni chowk, Delhi, demonstrating his commitment to cohesion and consistency. It acted as the designer’s breakthrough and paved the way for him to sell three more locations in Chandni chowk in Krishna Gully and Nayi Sarak respectively.

Ronak R. Bafna opened its 4th outlet at ODS Amar Colony Lajpat Nagar on 25th November, 2022. Sustainability and stability remain his fundamental principles. When it comes to in-house curation, the company is experiencing strong growth. About 800 garments are made each day using about 90 machines and Karigars used for fusing, dyeing and other processes.

The company is an exporter to products in 57 countries including the USA, Russia, Africa, Dubai, London, Mauritius. The 12-year-old company was previously in the manufacturing and wholesale trades, but is now branching out into the retail trade. The brand also has an excellent supply chain in many states of India such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Ronak R. Bafna takes customer feedback seriously, allowing him to be not only professionally involved but also an active participant. The brand has spread throughout the online retail environment, making it more accessible to consumers.

Ronak R. Bafna said, ‘Clothing should be an extension of one’s intellect’, imaginative and forward-thinking Mumbai style, now known as ‘Mumbaiwala’, is influencing the world.

Over the last few years, Sirène has grown into a highly influential brand through his Koushik Designers. They offer franchise stores in India and abroad.

