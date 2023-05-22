Roastea opens its 6th outlet in Ahmedabad and the 11th outlet in India

Roastea opens 6th outlet at the most prestigious Palladium mall of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20: Roastea opens its 6th outlet at Ahmedabad’s most prestigious Palladium mall. This is Roastea’s first franchise outlet. Roastea is introducing new curated beverages and gourmet food items at this outlet to attract the family crowd. Roastea plans to open 20-25 outlets this year. Roastea has been complimenting its vending machines vertical with the opening of every new outlet as outlets give visibility and allows the employees who have Roastea beverages in their office to also experience its wide choices at outlets. Roastea is Co –founded by Anurag Bhamidipaty and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty.

Roastea is a One-Stop-Solution for Both Tea and Coffee Lovers. Roastea’s story goes back to 2019 when twin brothers Anurag and Chaitanya, who were practicing law, always had a constant conflict in finding one go-to beverage brand as one loved coffee and the other loved tea. Roastea is born through a passion for serving a fulfilling cup to people from all walks of life. We are here for people who are searching for a sip of satisfaction in a cup of chai or a filter coffee with uncompromising quality of taste, a familiar and cosy vibe, and thoughtful technology.

On this, Ahmedabad-based Entrepreneur Anurag Bhamidipaty, Co-Founder, Roastea, said, “Our revenue is generated from the consumables, such as coffee, tea, and spices that our customers purchase and subscribe to every month. Our vending machines offer over thirty-five types of beverages, including curated coffee, filter coffee, home-blended KadakChai and artisanal green teas, so Roastea is the place to get the best of both worlds. We want to open one of its kind premium outlet called Roastea – A Culinary House by introducing new brews and culinary items in Bangalore city.

Roastea co-founders Anurag Bhamidipaty and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty

“We are planning to expand the operations to leading cities of the country like Mumbai, New Delhi. The company plans to open tea and coffee outlets across the country along with Cloud Kitchen under one umbrella. The company currently has a total of 11 outlets across the country, including Gujarat and Bangalore, which will be increased to 20- 25 by the end of this year. The operations started under Startups will now be expanded across the country” shared information, Chaitanya Bhamidipaty – Co-Founder, Roastea.

Every Office Needs A Roastea Vending Machine because, in today’s fast-paced world, having a vending machine in your office can be a game-changer. It saves time, effort, and money. Not only does it provide a convenient option for a quick snack, but it also caters to the beverage needs of employees throughout the day. One such vending machine that can truly revolutionize the office beverage game is the Roastea vending machine. In this blog, we will take a look at why having a Roastea machine in your office is so important.

Providing employees with a tea & coffee vending machine for office use is an excellent way to boost employee morale. It’s a small but thoughtful gesture that shows your employees that you care about their needs and want to provide them with a comfortable work environment. Having a Roastea vending machine in your office will make your employees feel appreciated, and they will be more motivated to work harder.

Roastea has been complimenting its vending machines vertical with every opening of a new outlet as outlets give visibility and allows the employees who have Roastea beverages in the office to also experience its wide choices at outlets. Roastea: it’s a fast-going beverage brand now present in over 17 cities serving over 5 million cups a year. Its vending machines give both filtered coffee and masala tea.

