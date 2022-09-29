Roadway and Climate Crisis of India: Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Rahul Chaturvedi meets Transport minister Nitin Gadkari

As per the reports of 28 August 2022, a warm arrangement was observed between two important leaders, Union road and transport minister and BJP leader and regional coordinator of Kashi region.

The focus of this event was mainly on the discussion of our climate and environmental crisis prevailing. The first issue they brought up was the condition of our NH-6 which connects Maharashtra to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. On the question being raised by Regional Coordinator of MSME Kashi, discussions carried on escalating to ultimate solutions.

Our government has been focusing a lot on the environmental crisis, only recently efforts were taken to plant as many as 1.2 lacs saplings in the district of Bhadohi. It was his sense of fixing nature that finally led him to have a personal meeting with Mr. Gadkari.

For all those unaware, interesting points were made by Mr. Chaturvedi, who mentioned that both the private sector and the public sector which is the government could come together and make enforcing policies for promoting electric vehicles that might reduce the problem of usage of nonrenewable fuel resources. He mentions how it would lead to improved air quality by reducing CO2 levels in the air and other toxic wastes generated by nonelectric vehicles. There was much urgency in making policies by Mr. Chaturvedi toward the government since he recognizes the compulsory requirement got it. Not just the public sector, the private sector was also urged to promote the electric automobile and the importance of providing considerable discounts that would allow people to switch over.

We have many reports of how useful the meeting was, especially from our observation of both the leaders.

According to our data research, we were able to chalk out how Mr. Chaturvedi highlighted the importance of electric vehicles, it was through his argument that its issuing would reduce 50% of the registrations being made with nonelectric vehicles, and the other person would believe in going green.

It was in particular precision that Mr. Rahul Chaturvedi provided a deep sense of responsibility and policy development as is being followed by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his successful guidance, multiple ministers like our Home Minister Amit Shah, Road and transport minister Mr. Gadkari, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, all of them are making the right policies that our target oriented.

There are reports of our transport minister pouring out a lot into making lacks of kilometers of roads for the convenience of people in India, development, after all, depends on infrastructural values also.

Mr. Chaturvedi also praised the commendable efforts that are being carried out to empower farmers and take after the crime through proper crime control in the city by CM Yogi Adityanath in UP.

Making the meeting even more enlightened, our team observed another graceful presence of a popular leader our national coordinator of BJP Dr. Rajendra Phadake. This was specifically for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' movement.

We don’t question leaders taking interest in matters of different states, our job is to report fresh content write to you and deliver information exactly as they are stated. We have concluded that Jahu Chaturvedi, during his youth years when he was brought up in the Thane district of Maharashtra, had an affiliation with the Bajrang dal and ABVP. Although his journey expanded into several ventures from there, first were the entrepreneur and business in both UP and Maharashtra after completing his education of RSS in Bhadohi UP And also the owner of Siddhivinayak Infrabond India Pvt Ltd while simultaneously being the chairman of City dairy and agro products in their private limited with its multiple plants in Dhule and Jalgaon, his motive has always been to enrich everything he does.

Last but not the least, we appreciate his views as were appreciated by Mr. Gadkari who promised that every issue discussed in the meeting on the 28th of August would be considered with immense valuation, as suggested.

