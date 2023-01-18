RitikYoutuber is a Youtuber and Instagram Influencer, real name is Ritik Kumar

New Delhi (India), January 17: If you also scroll watching videos on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, If yes, then there are chances that you must have come across Ritik YouTuber. Ritik is an Instagram Influencer and YouTuber who has more than 10 followers on both platforms combined. His real name is Ritik Kumar, and he has made a name for himself in the digital world with his creative content and thoughtful messages.

RitikYoutuber belongs to a normal family; when the condition of the house was not good, then he started searching for a job and became active on social media while working and when people started joining him on social media, he left his job and focused only on social media, and today is at a good stage.

Ritik Kumar was born on 24 march 2002 in Sahebganj, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, he did his early education in his village, and then he started his career as a photographer and later joined social media and made his career by providing marketing services to people increased income.

He is active on several social media platforms, including Youtuber YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. He has a strong presence on all three platforms, with over 10K followers on each. Ritik regularly posts engaging content on all three platforms.

RitikYoutuber posts different types of content on his YouTube channel and Instagram account, by which he attracts people and connects with them, and then considers them as his online marketing service; he gives them service in exchange for money.

He has made a trusted relationship with more than 1000 people so far, from which he earns more than 5 lakhs a month, and now he fulfils every need of the parents and also if someone is in need, then without thinking anything about it, Let’s help. And today, at the age of just 20, RitikYoutuber has made himself a strong businessman. He says that he will help all small businessmen to make their mission successful through his online webinar.

https://instagram.com/ritikyoutuber?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)