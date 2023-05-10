RiiFFS Parfums Wins “Best Emerging Perfume Brand” at India Brands Icon 2023

New Delhi (India), May 10: RiiFFS parfums, has been honoured with the “Best Emerging Perfume Brand of the Year” award at the India Brands Icon 2023 event. The ceremony took place on April 14, 2023, in Mumbai, India, the award was presented by Brett Lee, the legendary Australian former cricketer.

The award ceremony was attended by several industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, making it a truly star-studded affair. With this award, RiiFFS parfums has cemented its position as a rising star in the perfume industry and a brand to watch out for in the coming years.

RiiFFS parfums was founded by the Attarwala brothers. Mr Rizwan, Mr. Furqan,Mr Farhan, and Mr. Salman expressed their gratitude for the recognition and assured that RiiFFS parfums will continue to deliver premium quality perfumes.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

