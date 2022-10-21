Research file patented by Top Indian Crypto expert Abhyudoy Das, HelloFans Research project to debut in India by May 2023

Abhyudoy Das |

October 21: Global crypto expert and one of the top 5 crypto influencers in India, Abhyudoy Das, has filed the patent for HelloFans in India, a research platform to transform social media in Web3.0 and bolster crypto adoption for users across Instagram and Facebook. It is a unique tokenized recurring revenue stream & NFT-powered social metaverse platform for celebrities, influencers, and content creators. HelloFans enables direct engagement and commerce with the audience while helping users access the web3.0 ecosystem. HelloFans, as a concept, empowers users to earn on its platform while they learn to monetize their content.

HelloFans, which takes Das’ expertise (He was involved in the research and Niharika Dolui from its business team is leading the business case), is a one-of-a-kind format that provides funding and earning opportunities for creators through embryo profile-led EPOs/ EPS’. Currently, in the R&D stage, HelloFans is expected to go live by May or June 2023.

“The project has already garnered interest from multiple investors and crypto analysts alike, which is slated to launch in May 2023, said Abhyudoy on the growth of HelloFans. “We are extensively devoted to building a worldwide metaverse platform that helps social media users be well-versed with an NFT experience. The experience on HelloFans differentiates itself as it allows users to buy real NFTs and prevents duplication and unauthorized transactions. I look forward to HelloFans reaching millions and empowering new innovation in the crypto world,” he added. He also said that he is not involved in the business use case it as it's already in safe hands. Niharika Dolui is currently working as the CEO of Hello Fans and Somaditya and Neeraj, leading the development team from a business point of view.

Boasting a team of 12, HelloFans was founded in 2020 by Abhyudoy Das, Niharika Dolui, Somaditya, and Neeraj. The platform has already received a major grant from Polygon. Abhyudoy has worked for and advised over 10+ cryptocurrency startups internationally, including BTCEx, Morpher, Taklimakan Network, BC Game, BC Casino, and others. He was also a founding member of Ecoin and has in-depth experience in working with blockchains like Telos, EOS, Tezos, Polygon, and XinFin. In addition, Das is also an early-stage crypto investor and has invested in projects like QNT, BNB, Coin98, and many others at an early stage.

Now, as a crucial member of ByBit, (the world’s third most viewed crypto exchange), Abhyudoy is looking to make blockchain and crypto more accessible and transparent for people in India. He is looking at expanding and mentoring over 250+ startups bullish on crypto and making crypto mass adoption in India as a reality.

For our readers, HelloFans is the decentralized social metaverse 3.0 that leverages advanced technologies like NFTs, Metaverse, IPFS, Blockchain, and Ai to provide a complete creator ecosystem to connect and earn together with their supporters, auction houses, and brands while getting a chance to live in a metaverse.

HelloFans will leverage Polygon’s infrastructure to offer a complete creator ecosystem of EPO, gaming, and social media, and Helloverse will connect influencers, brands, and their supporters. At the same time, everyone will have the chance to earn from partaking in activities in the metaverse.

