Renowned Vedic Sciences Expert Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri remedied over 2.5 lahks Kundli with precise accuracy

New Delhi (India), April 6: Dr. Dev Shashtri has successfully taught over 267 learners in his area of expertise since 2012 and has also trained more than 200 individuals in KarmKand, thereby creating employment opportunities.

With an extensive experience of over 5000+ maps and 15+ projects, Dr. Dev Shashtri has worked in various industries, including Aithnol, Mustard oil, Iran, and Rice plants. Currently, he is associated with renowned groups such as Hydrise Group of Company, which is one of the best companies in India, as recognized by the Trad Commissioner. Additionally, with the help of Anuj Kumar Agarwal, he has also worked with 30+ international cities providing Vaastu services.

A renowned expert in Vedic sciences has remedied over 2.5 lacks Kundli with exceptional accuracy, transforming people’s lives with his proficiency. Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri, with over 18 years of experience in Vastu, Dr. Shastri’s specialities include Nadi Astrology, Numerology, Lo Shu Grid, Ramal, Prashna Jyotish, and ancient Vedic Astrology.

Dr. Shastri’s profound understanding of Vedic sciences has led him to develop an Android application called Devastro Manglam Astrology, which provides a platform for people to learn about different aspects of Vedic sciences such as Reiki healing, medical astrology, medical numerology, medical Vastu, meditations, past life regression, Naadi Astrology, Vedic Astrology, Tarot card reading, and Muhurta. The application also integrates free consultation services for Vastu, numerology, and more.

Apart from his proficiency, Dr. Shastri is also the author of the popular books “The Vastu Sanskar” and “Jyotish Sanskar,” where he introduces fundamental and advanced knowledge related to the remedies of Vastu dosh and janam patrika dosh, affecting people’s lives.

Dr. Shastri’s accurate predictions, a genuine desire to help people, and deep knowledge of Vedic sciences have earned him the recognition of the Best Astrologer in 2020 award. His reputation and achievements have led him to collaborate with popular Vedic applications like Astrosage and guest services such as Astrobaba and Guruii to provide consultation services to people worldwide.

Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri has made a name for himself with his precise predictions and his genuine desire to help people who are facing challenging times. His clients have consistently praised him for his insights and his ability to provide remedies that transform people’s lives through his theological knowledge.

In conclusion, Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri undoubtedly deserves the Best Astrologer 2020 award for his excellence in Vedic sciences, and we congratulate him on this notable achievement.

For more information, visit: www.nadijyotish.in

