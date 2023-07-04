Renowned Philanthropist Lion Dr. Raju Manwani releases inspirational patriotic song ‘Vijaye Bhava’

Vijaye Bhava’ by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani: A Melodious Tribute to India’s Glorious Transformation

New Delhi (India), June 28: “Vijaye Bhava” is a patriotic song which depicts the definition and qualities of a true leader.

Past International Director of the world’s largest service organization, Lions Clubs International, Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, is a well-established businessman in Mumbai and commands an unmatchable respect for his innumerable service projects being carried out for the needy and down-trodden people of society since last many years.

He is also associated with several social and cultural organizations, including RSS, “Vishwa Sindhi Sewa Sangam (VSSS)”, of which he is the International Chairman at present.

In addition to his hard-core patriotic feelings for Bharat Ma, he also has a true passion for music. Hence, he desired to sing and dedicate a patriotic song to the current leadership of our great country as a humble tribute.

This song resonates with the feelings of the masses who are proudly blessed to have witnessed big developments in almost every field, be it infrastructure, economy, defence, space, education, medical facilities, road connectivity to farthest remote areas, communication, women empowerment, or even in a fine balancing of foreign policy. The “Make in India” slogan has seen its practical transformation and has become a real brand. Post covid growth has given a new impetus to India’s positive transformation, which is being applauded globally.

“VIJAYE BHAVA” is a humble tribute to the strongest possible leadership of our country for projecting a new, revised and improved version of India’s glorified image. This song also depicts the essence and real spirit of “VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBKAM”, the tagline of “G20”, of which India is president this year.

Tantra Music feels proud to be associated with this meaningful project. This song is penned by a senior Lyricist, Manjeet Singh Kohli, and composed by well-known Music Director Avishek Majumder. The video shooting has been carried out under the debut directorial venture of Arpita Majumder, who herself is an accomplished singer with a huge fan following.

Vijaye Bhava’s song was released on June 15, and within a very short span, this song has received tremendous love from audiences globally. Recently this song was also exhibited at the 27th Sindhu Darshan Utsav in Ladakh in the presence of VVIPs & top leaders LG Retr. Brig BD Mishra, Advise Pawan Katwal IAS, Indresh Kumar RSS national executive member, Ravindra Kumar IAS, Shrikant Suse IAS, Ms P D Nitya IPS, Justice Mahavin Singh Sindhu, Jagat Guru Shankaracharya, Shri SK Mehta VC Central University Leh, Gajendra Chouhan Actor & VC Haryana University, Stanzil Chosphel Ex Councilor Leh, Mahboob Khan Tourism Sec Leh, Ravi Teckchandani Director NCPCL Edu Ministry India, Anup Kumar Pande Election Commissioner of India, Vikram Randhawa Former MLC, Vijay Jolly Former MLA & His Eminence 8th Choskyong Palga Rinpochey Leh Ladakh. And a humongous crowd who cheered and grooved to this powerful anthem sung by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani.

To listen to the song, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa24Bu9ZysU

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.