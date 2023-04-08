Reena Rai is back with the 5th season of Miss TransQueenIndia, supported by Deepa Ardhnareshwar Empowerment Foundation

New Delhi [India], April 6: Reena Rai, a well-known advocate for the transgender community, is back with the highly anticipated 5th season of Miss TransQueenIndia. The event, which is supported by Deepa Ardhnareshwar Empowerment Foundation, will feature 12 contestants from all over the nation who will compete for the title of Miss TransQueenIndia.

This year, the event is bigger than ever before, with four of the winners representing India in international Transwomen pageants, including Miss International Trans, Miss World Equality, Queen Trans World, and Miss Trans Infinity.

The event will be graced by Chief Guest Tiruchi Siva, Member of Parliament, who represents the Trans bill in parliament. Other distinguished guests include Ritesh Malik and Shruti Malik.

“We’re excited to bring back Miss TransQueenIndia for its 5th season,” said Reena Rai, founder of Miss TransQueenIndia. “Our goal is to provide a platform for transgender women to showcase their talent and beauty and to raise awareness about the issues faced by the transgender community. We believe that our winners will be excellent ambassadors for our country in international pageants.”

“We’re thrilled to have such prominent guests at our event,” added Rai. “Their presence is a testament to the importance of our cause and will help raise awareness about the issues faced by the transgender community.”

In addition to the Miss TransQueenIndia pageant, the event will also launch an international pageant, Miss Trans Infinity, which is already registered in Canada. The event is powered by Pride Group of Hotels, and Toxsik Bar Restaurant and Club is the venue partner for the Gala dinner and talent quest.

“We’re grateful to our sponsors and partners for their support,” said Rai. “Their contributions make it possible for us to host a successful event and raise awareness about the issues faced by the transgender community.”

“Miss TransQueen India is a Platform Breaking Barriers and Pushing the boundaries towards Mainstreaming The TransWomen Existence in our Society, opening Avenues like never before. Such Platforms are Life changing, being an integral part of this event brings purpose to my profession as a Designer” – Akassh k Aggarwal (Jury for the Pageant & Jewellery Designer)

The Miss TransQueenIndia pageant will take place on 7th April 2023 at The Pride Plaza Aerocity, New Delhi.

For more information about the Media Event, please visit www.transqueenindia.com

