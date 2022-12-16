REDFOX OVERSEAS: defining import and export in new ways!

World-class global company working with precision and passion for customer satisfaction.

New Delhi, December 16: Redfox Overseas is an ambitious, International Import Export Company founded by Mohit Shah Sheik in August 2021. This young company is based in Gujarat, India, and the United Kingdom and very soon will spread its reach to Dubai, UAE. The company was created with the core ethics to be a reliable partner in international trading.

The highly focused and intuitive Mohit Shah Sheik has studied international business management he is an MBA dropout with over 8 years of experience in both imports and exports, he used his extensive knowledge to build Redfox Overseas with a focus on bringing the finest, high-quality, and exclusive products from BRASIL, USA, and INDIA to distributors all over the world, especially to the Middle East, Europe, Turkey, and South Africa.

Redfox Overseas truly believes in delivering superior quality products and services to its valued customers. Locally grown food that is endemic to a region has the obvious advantage of being fresher but more importantly, it helps farmers maintain the variety and diversity of the crops they have been growing for decades. Locally grown food is organic and has been nurtured with the right climate, soil and nutrient needs the way nature intended is what this company believes confidently.

Based on this erudite knowledge Redfox Overseas has several distribution channels taking the products of superior quality grown indigenously and delivering them to clients across the world. Redfox Overseas works mainly on edible oil, agro products, copper, aluminum ingots, sugar, and spices.

Edible oil from the USA, Ukraine, and Tanzania, Sugar from Brazil and India, wheat and rice yellow maize from India,5 percent, 25 percent, and 100 percent Brokern rice from India. Yellow Maize from Brazil and India, Copper Millberry from USA and Kenya, and aromatic spices from India.

The network created and garnered by Redfox Overseas that takes these superior products across the globe is huge and highly impressionable. Redfox is the leading Exporter of Edible oil in Europe now exporting to Germany, Poland, Turkey, France, and Croatia.

Here are a few elite and top-notch partners from across the world that Redfox is currently networking with: Cargill Inc USA, Sunshine grains, USA, Walmart, Europe, A&S AGRO LTD, Brasil, 9405011 Canada INC, Canada, Insta Minerals, UAE, Canada Incorporation, Bangladesh, Luzanna Trading Agro, Senegal, AFKO JSP Enterprises, Tanzania, TKW Holding Group LTD., Thailand.

Redfox Overseas boasts 600 agents and mandates all over the world, with over 100 satisfied clients enjoying its products and services.

Redfox has an equal balance of short-term and long-term goals, as well as making sure to take care of its customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, and the environment. All these factors create a business that grows steadily over time.

Clients who become partners get the unique advantage and rights to sell any product in their chosen market. Redfox highly values these clients’ marketing support. Every month, REDFOX OVERSEAS allocates 125 working hours to run online and offline marketing, which has resulted in thousands of euros in revenue for our clients. When you become a distributor of one of their products, Redfox advertises your company as its esteemed representative and redirects all customers that show interest in the products to the client with direct access to the factory itself.

REDFOX OVERSEAS guarantees the most efficient and professional business process with years of experience in import and export. With flexible options that fit you and your business with the strong connections of suppliers and freight forwarders, Redfox is able to provide its clients with multiple choices and opportunities to work with them. With a motto that the success of the client leads to the success of the company that is success is directly linked with your sales partner, Redfox engages in a solid, stable, long-term business relationship. Redfox supports its esteemed customers before, during, and after the order, with you all the way!

Redfox has never stopped looking for new opportunities. Redfox is a focused global company that is constantly aiming for innovation, diversification, and growth.

