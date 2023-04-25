ReDesyn Launches a Design Customisation Tool That Lets You Print on Merchandise at No Minimums

New Delhi (India), April 22: If you’re a content creator, a brand owner, or an app, there’s some exciting news for you! ReDesyn is a print-on-demand merchandise platform that lets you turn your ideas into custom merchandise and shop/launch it with no minimums. With a super app coming soon, ReDesyn is set to revolutionize how creators and brands create, shop & launch custom merchandise.

Currently, ReDesyn is a drop-shipper for over 10,000 content creators in India B2C, 50+ brands, and a few apps. The vision of ReDesyn is to become print-on-demand merchandise partners to 50,000+ creators, 500+ brands, and 50+ apps by the next financial year. The best part? Anyone can sign up and create merchandise on the go using text, images, AI-generated artwork, filters, and other designs on the tool LIVE on the mobile-only website.

The merchandise design tool has attracted many celebrities and influencers who have customized their products via ReDesyn, including Neha Kakkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Govinda, Sidharth Malhotra, Benny Dayal, and more. Influencers, actors, and digital creators like Mr. Faisu, Vishal Pandey, Saurabh Raj Jain, Sumeet Vyas, Paras Arora, Gurpreet Bedi, Krissann Barretto, Munira Kudrati, Palak Purswani, Shweta Rohira, RJ Adaa, Aashka Goradia, Tina Datta, Pooja Banerjee, and Pranati Rai Prakash have also utilized the platform’s design tool to create their unique merch.

Recently, ReDesyn launched the official merchandise of singer and famous icon Sukhbir Singh, the Prince of Bhangra. He’s known for his hits “Oh-ho-ho-ho” and “Sauda Khara Khara” and has now launched the merch of his latest song from Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: “Balle Balle” and “Billi Billi Ankh.”

ReDesyn makes the process of go-to-market for an app, brand, content creator & artist easy and lets you create and order custom products at no minimum for yourself, your tribe, event, concert, team, social cause, or gifting. The platform is perfect for anyone who wants to create a unique merchandise line for their brand or their personal style for example, you can print your pictures, memes, captions, logo, & what not on products in minutes. Whether you’re a content creator looking to monetize your content, a brand that wants custom products, or an app looking to launch merchandise for your users, ReDesyn has got you covered.

To start creating and ordering custom merch on ReDesyn, visit redesyn.com and sign up now! It’s easy, convenient, and hassle-free. Turn your ideas into reality and showcase them to the world.

Start your merch journey today! www.redesyn.com

