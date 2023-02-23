Redefining the way goods move at the touch of a button

New Delhi (India), February 22: Trucknetic, a tech-first Indian logistics company has launched its newly designed, interactive and user friendly application– a vital tool enabling customers to make instant truck bookings, in a matter of just 30 seconds.

The fully-automated system will provide a real-time status on the booking. The customer will get a confirmation of the truck booking on the website or application, within 30 seconds.

Founded in 2019, the startup provides an Uber-like service for trucks and is helping to streamline India’s notoriously inefficient logistics industry by creating a unique marketplace connecting shippers and carriers for intra-city, inter-city, inter-state as well as packers and movers movements using AI-ML, analytics, and associated technologies.

“Trucknetic app is the most convenient way to book a truck service with just one touch. With the launch of this new cutting-edge and user-friendly app, it aims at raising the bar on the quality of service being offered to the customer, thereby creating value for money for the end user,” said Arham Partap Jain, Founder, Trucknetic.

The trucking platform consists trucks of all types including electric vehicles, pick-up trucks, 12 tyre trucks, trailers and tankers. It also provides trucks for all the kinds of movements including intra city, inter city as well as intra city movements.

The UI of the application is seamless to and as easy to use as a cab booking app, to book and manage trips, and also provides live tracking, in transit insurance, BNPL services among other host of services.

Trucknetic advanced transport services such as real-time tracking of the consignment, quick and reliable inventory management, customized reporting, warehouse management (both short-term and long-term), 24 hours customer support and much more has enabled us to build a better reputation among our clients and industry.

“With our advanced feature of online truck booking in Delhi-NCR, an individual can check the time duration to move your goods from your current location to the desired location. As the best transporters in Delhi-NCR, we want to establish great trust among our customers, so we enable them to check the price and time involved both before making the final booking,” he added.

Trucknetic has a subscription option that provides discounts on the basis of tonnage of the movement a user/ business subscribes to ship through Trucknetic. It also uses cashless payment options, allowing shippers to pay for their trips directly through the app using a linked debit or credit card.

The platform provides fare estimates based on the distance and time of the trip, making it easier to budget for a movement. The company also conducts background checks on all its carriers and drivers to ensure the safety of its riders.

In the future, Trucknetic aims to rapidly adopt Electric vehicles as a service (EV-aas) and reduce its carbon footprint which is aligned with Indian PM Narendra Modi’s vision to cut emissions to net zero by 2070.

The startup will reach close to 10 lakh downloads on its Trucknetic Shipper app and close to 5 lakh+ downloads on the Trucknetic Carrier app by September 2023. The startup currently has 10 lakh trucks in its network capturing about one-tenth of all the trucks in India.

