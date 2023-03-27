Ravi Kumar SAGAR, founder and CEO of RK’s Inno Group, receives Raj Bhavan Yuva Ugadi Puraskar 2023 from Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24: Ravi Kumar SAGAR, founder and CEO of RK’s Inno Group, was honoured with the Young Entrepreneur Award 2023, Raj Bhavan Yuva Ugadi Purasakar 2023 from Her Excellency Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Telangana. This prestigious award is a testament to Ravi’s commitment to excellence in business and his positive impact on society.

Ravi Kumar Sagar has worked tirelessly over the past three years to create an innovative company that provides products and services that benefit thousands of customers across India. He invested heavily in research-driven initiatives, improving customer satisfaction levels and propelled RK’s Inno Group into becoming one of the most successful companies in India. His pioneering work helped foster many people’s economic development and job growth opportunities.

The awards were only given to 13 Members from Telangana; Ravi Kumar Sagar was fortunate to be one of them. Yuva Ugadi Puraskar 2023 was given to Successful Youngsters from all industries; Ravi has bagged it in Business Category.

Hundreds of Youth Red Cross volunteers and student representatives from various universities celebrated this momentous occasion during the award ceremony. The event was filled with vibrant cultural performances that showcased the artistic talent present in Telangana’s youth.

Ravi’s victory serves as an example of what young entrepreneurs can achieve even when times are tough. Despite rising competition in his field, Ravi remained ahead of the curve by continuously innovating. His success story is a reminder that hard work and dedication will always be rewarded for those who strive for greatness. Ravi Kumar Sagar received the award for his unwavering commitment and immense contribution to entrepreneurship, Startups in India and worldwide.

A young entrepreneur from the twin Telugu states, Ravi Kumar Sagar, also known as RK’S nailed it as a budding entrepreneur during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. When other businesses suffered huge losses due to the lockdown and the spread of the pandemic, Ravi Kumar Sagar started his entrepreneurship journey by selling PPE kits, sanitisers, and face masks to medical stores and hospitals. With the initial investment of Rs 50,000, Ravi Kumar Sagar successfully generated a business turnover of Rs 2 crore.

When he turned 22, Ravi Kumar Sagar founded INNO Group consisting of INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd, INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd.

RK’S INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd deals with Innovative & Creative ideas and Technologies. INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd is into creating & supporting small home-based businesses to huge MNCs. Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd trains and empowers Young Entrepreneurs to follow their passion and creative ideas of Business potential.

Born in a middle-class family in Gudur, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on 14 April 2000, Ravi Kumar lost his mother to cancer when he was 12.

His father was in significant financial trouble for spending a considerable amount of money on the treatment of his mother. However, he and his sister were moved from private to public school, and their father took on many jobs to bring stability. After 10th grade, he wanted to enter the Diploma in Agriculture and urged his father to enrol in 2016.

“It was a special moment in my life to receive this award as Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, It gives me more responsibility to achieve more, innovate more and invest in various ideas of Young Fellow Entrepreneurs, and I would like to Show Gratitude to my Father who was a Key pillar and all my Investors for having trust in RK’s Inno Group,” said Ravi Kumar Sagar. “When I was 17, I had many thoughts about different businesses, and I used to talk to my friends about the same, and I used to think of doing something big in business after completing my college studies”.

Peer pressure forced him to lose focus and join them for chilling. Thus the parent’s pocket money needed to be more. He joined other boys in college cricket betting. Initially, it was all fine, and he got Rs.2000 to 3000/-, but soon after, he started losing and got into debt of Rs.10,000/-, which he owed to his fellow peer group, who was also his childhood friends. When those boys forced him to pay back that money with a threat that they would inform his father, Ravi said, “for that tender teenage that felt like the end of the road for me, I was scared to inform my father, didn’t know what to do, I decided Before having them, I wanted to confide in a friend, so I called her and explained everything. She added, “Please be alive till I come to college tomorrow morning, don’t hurt yourself until then,” and she accepted a promise. The next morning she came to campus and asked me how to terminate my life for Rs.10,000/- debt. You can borrow from 2 other sites temporarily, but why? Is it fair to yourself or your father, who raised you with love and struggle? Reduce your spending now and earn well after you graduate, and she helped me repay them. Ravi said excellent friends preserve life but avoid bad ones. I realized suicide isn’t the answer. The life-or-death situation for the 10k made me want to make money, and here I am at 21 as a “YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR -2021” winner.

At 20, Ravi Kumar Sagar became an Entrepreneur. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he made a turnover of Rs.2 crores selling sanitisers, PPE kits, and masks.

When he turned 21, Ravi Kumar Sagar became the Author of his book “YUVATHA VYAPARAM” (YOUTH BUSINESS), which explains business in 5 days. Within weeks after publishing this book, he was selected for many awards, such as GLOBAL BUSINESS ICONS, YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR-2021, INDIAN ICON AWARD, INDIAN BOOK OF RECORDS, ACHIEVERS BOOK OF RECORDS, FUTURE KALAM’S BOOK OF RECORDS.

“My aim and vision are to create 100 dynamic young entrepreneurs in the coming years and satisfy the hunger of 100 poor people every day,” said Ravi Kumar Sagar.

Ravi Kumar Sagar is also a Recipient of Dr. Kalam’s Seva Puraskar 2022 by Vandhe Bharath Foundation hosted at IIT Hyderabad Khandi; He has also received Pride of Hyderabad 2022 from Govt of Telangana. He has also received TITA TEE Telangana Education Excellence Award 2022 from Sundeep Makthala, President of TITA, Akella Raghavendra, Sri V. Prakash Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation at T Hub, The World’s Largest Innovation Campus.

