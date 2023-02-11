RadheDhokla launches Sevanand initiative to serve the needy

Good samaritans can place an order at RadheDhokla’s select outlets and get Gujarati snacks and other authentic food dishes delivered to the hungry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 10: RadheDhokla, the name synonymous with authentic and mouthwatering Gujarati snacks and dishes, has launched a new Sevanand initiative to act as a bridge between those keen to feed the needy.

Under the Sevanand initiative, any good samaritan can contact RadheDhokla and book its food items for delivery to the poor or hungry.

“We are giving one person an opportunity to feed the hungry every day. The initiative has received an overwhelming response from people who are looking at simple and hassle-free ways to send fresh, hot and nutritious food items to the hungry. We will scale up the initiative to provide an opportunity to more good samaritans to feed the hungry by ordering our high-quality and authentic Gujarati snacks such as khaman, dhokla, patra, and many more,” said Kanubhai Pandav, Founder of RadheDhokla.

RadheDhokla is an established Gujarati snacks brand from Gujarat. It has now also expanded to Mumbai to serve tasty Gujarati snacks and a wide range of other dishes to food lovers.

For booking food delivery under the Sevanand initiative in Surat, good samaritans need to contact the RadheDhokla branch at Adajan in Surat. Similarly, for Mumbai, they need to get in touch with the branch in Kandivali.

“It is a matter of great pride for us to serve as a bridge between donors and the needy. The initiative is in sync with the Gujarati tradition of supporting good causes and our philosophy of delivering good taste and building relations (swaadsaathesambandh). We are committed to giving back to society,” added Kanubhai.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)