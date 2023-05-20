Qutone Tiles is presented by “Most Trusted Tile Brand” by Actor Madhuri Dixit at GEA 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Qutone Tiles, the luxury tile brand that has been offering innovations and numerous tile solutions under one roof, has won the Most Trusted Brand award at the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2023. The award was presented by the renowned actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at a ceremony organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi.

Qutone Tiles, present in over 60 countries across the globe, is a premium brand that provides a wide range of products for floors, walls, work surfaces, and external facades. The brand has always been committed to presenting consumers with something unique and classy, be it the products or the brand communication. Qutone Tiles prides itself on providing the best offerings and maintaining consistency in its services.

Winning the Most Trusted Brand award is a wonderful achievement for Qutone Tiles as the company has always believed in building strong customer relationships. Trust is the foundation of any business, and Qutone Tiles has worked tirelessly to establish itself as a brand that customers can rely on. Being a tile company, it is essential for customers to trust the brand as they want a company that can truly be relied upon for quality and longevity.

Sunil Manglunia, Managing Director, Qutone Tiles, said, “We are extremely proud to receive the Most Trusted Brand award at GEA 2023. Winning this award is a validation of our brand’s commitment to building trust and providing our customers with exceptional products and services. We have always believed in maintaining strong customer relationships, and this award is a testament to that. We thank Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and the esteemed jury members for this recognition.”

Qutone Tiles has been revolutionizing the tile industry with its innovative and unique offerings, and the brand’s success can be attributed to its constant focus on research and development. With a range of exquisite and timeless products, Qutone Tiles has become the go-to brand for luxury tile solutions for discerning customers.

The Global Excellence Awards is an initiative by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. to recognize businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers for their exceptional performance and accomplishments in their respective areas. The awards showcase businesses that have navigated tough conditions by innovating, creating jobs, achieving growth, and supporting their communities and the planet.

