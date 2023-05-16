Pure Vegetarian Restaurant Brand, Punjabi Angithi, to Expand Presence and Serve 200,000 Customers by May End

Punjabi Angithi, a leading pure vegetarian restaurant brand

New Delhi (India), May 16: Punjabi Angithi, a leading pure vegetarian restaurant brand, has announced its plans to expand its presence in the National Capital Region and beyond. To scale up its operations and reach a broader customer base, Punjabi Angithi plans to serve 2 lac monthly customers by the end of May, up from its current monthly figure of 1.75 lac customers.

Punjabi Angithi has been experiencing remarkable growth since its inception in 2014. Its unwavering commitment to quality, freshness, and authentic Punjabi cuisine has earned it a loyal following of food lovers across the region. In addition, the brand’s extensive menu of over 250 pure vegetarian delicacies, including main courses, tandoori snacks, Chinese, kurkure buckets, platters, rolls, momos, and party packs, has won rave reviews across Zomato, Swiggy, and Google.

To further its growth trajectory, Punjabi Angithi has identified several locations for expansion over the next 6 months. These locations include Sector 83 Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mohali, Central Delhi, and Greater Noida. In addition, the brand plans to launch new outlets in these areas to cater to the growing demand for authentic Punjabi cuisine.

We’re thrilled to share our goal of serving 200,000 customers by the end of May and expanding into new areas. Our dedication to delivering top-notch quality and satisfying customer experiences remains steadfast, and we’re eager to bring our delicious cuisine to even more food enthusiasts throughout the region. Our menu boasts over 250 expertly prepared dishes, each cooked to perfection in real-time. With a vast selection spanning North Indian main courses, tandoori snacks, platters, Chinese cuisine, Kurkure buckets, party packs, rolls, momos, and more, there’s something for every taste. Our emphasis on using only the freshest, finest ingredients has earned us an impressive 63% customer retention rate and over 300,000 glowing reviews across Zomato, Swiggy, and Google, all boasting ratings above 4+.

In addition to eyeing an aggressive expansion, Punjabi Angithi also believes in giving back to society and organizes regular social outreach activities. Every month, the restaurant chain hosts langar and food stalls at all its locations to provide food to riders and other individuals in need. These efforts have helped the brand serve over 1,000 individuals at each location. The food provided includes a range of wholesome dishes such as Matki rice bowls, Vegetarian Platter, Dal Makhani, Paneer Tikka Masala and Angithi Special Rara Chaap.

In addition, to keep the delivery heroes hydrated, water coolers are available at all 12 stores to ensure that Swiggy, Zomato, and other riders have access to clean drinking water. Delivery Riders are also welcome to ask for food whenever they feel hungry, and Punjabi Angithi staff is always happy to oblige. The brand recognizes the importance of its delivery partners and sees them as real heroes who help deliver anywhere from 400 to 1,000 orders per day from each location. Through its CSR activities, Punjabi Angithi is committed to positively impacting the communities it serves and is proud to support those in need.

Punjabi Angithi is now open in Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Noida Sector 15, Gurugram Phase 3 and Sector 39, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka Sector 7, Noida 73, Dehradun, and Indirapuram, and looks forward to welcoming even more food lovers in the future.

For more information, visit – http://www.punjabiangithi.in/

