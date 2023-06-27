Proud moment for India, Kakoli Ghosh from Kolkata wins 2nd runner-up at DIVA Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2023

DIVA Mrs. India Empress of the Nation gets its 2nd runner-up in Kakoli Ghosh, winning Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2023 award. It is indeed a moment of pride for any individual to have made such a big impact on such a prestigious platform. Kakoli Ghosh also bagged the subtitle of Mrs. Photogenic.

The 4th season of Mrs. India Empress of the Nation by DIVA Pageants, held on June 18, 2023, at the HYATT Pune, featured 50 remarkable women from diverse backgrounds who captivated the audience with their charm and charisma.

“With the excellent support and guidance of Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, Founders DIVA Pageants, I gained tremendous confidence and was ready to make a mark on the world stage. They wave a magic wand on all the contestants – and at the end of the day, everyone goes home a winner – with their dedicated mentoring, grooming and motivation that they give us all”, beams Kakoli.

She further adds,” I find immense joy in shaping young minds and believe that education is essential for everyone, especially the underprivileged. My dream is to establish a small school for underprivileged children, aiming to provide them with the opportunity to receive a quality education. Be persistent, and work hard with your goals.”

Recognizing her remarkable contributions, Kakoli Ghosh was honored with the Excellence Award 2023 as an animal activist. Her passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others is truly commendable.

And with the unwavering support from her husband, Dr. Saibal Ghosh, a renowned pulmonogist, and her loving daughter, Diya, who is extremely proud of her mother’s achievements, Kakoli is all set to win many more laurels soon! “It was my dream to wear the crown and the sash – and that done, through this amazing win, I wish to make a shelter for the strays and use the fame and glory of this platform to connect with people who will make this journey easier and better”, she signs off.

