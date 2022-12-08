Promoting Indian culture through traditional Indian wedding, festive, and celebration wear, by Ranak

Ranak, one of the market leaders in Indian Ethnic Fashion

Kolkata, West Bengal India, December 08: Ranak, one of the market leaders in “Indian Ethnic Fashion,” is known for its festive clothing and has become a joy to many Indian families. Established in 2018 in Kolkata, West Bengal, this company is earnest in its efforts to interpret and re-invent this category to effectively serve the global consumers of “Indian fashion.”

The company’s turnover has increased by 500% since its foundation, and annual growth of at least 100% to 250% is predicted, with current employee strength of 15 direct employees and 50 indirect employees. The brand has a total retail area of over 70,000 square feet in India.

With the top designers, artisans, and fabric suppliers working together, Ranak offers a wide selection of fashionable clothing at reasonable costs. The brand is present on all major Indian retail stores and e-commerce websites and has a sizable worldwide customer base. It provides a wide selection of men’s and boys’ ethnic clothes while keeping in mind the diversity of Indian culture. It also pulls together exquisite craftsmanship from all over the nation to create fusion clothing pieces while keeping in mind the preferences of contemporary men.

From the most basic to the most extravagant patterns, Ranak offers a broad variety of Indian cultural fashion apparel and makes them accessible all over the world. Its carefully curated online store sells goods that are sourced from throughout India. This not only enables the business to offer the widest selection of Indian ethnic wear but also enriches and enlivens the collection’s cultural richness by incorporating variations made specifically for each location by regional artisans.

The collection is frequently changed to reflect the most recent fashions. Ranak focuses on consistently adding new and fresh products to the online store because it believes it will increase the collection’s novelty and liven up the online shopping experience. In keeping with contemporary fashions, Ranak also offers a line of “ready-to-ship” clothing that may be ordered right away.

Ranak has long been known for its superior bespoke men’s clothing, meticulous tailoring, and special occasion attire. Not only does Ranak provide a jaw-dropping wedding and celebration wear line, but its kurta and Nehru jacket styles are a hit with working professionals. They may help you appear sharp at work or stand out at a celebration. You can count on Ranak to go above and beyond your expectations with both ready-to-wear and made-to-measure solutions. You can rely on Ranak for the best in traditional design mixed with a dash of modern flair.

