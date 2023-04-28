Progress Alliance’s shopping festival attracts 12K visitors

116 stalls were set up at the Surat shopping festival organised at Maheshwari Seva Sadan, I Mata Road on April 22-April 23

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 27: A two-day shopping festival hosted by Progress Alliance in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area garnered a resounding response from the diamond city’s residents. Over 12,000 people attended the fair over the two days, presenting exhibitors with several business prospects.

“Progress Alliance works for its members with the motto of ‘Growing Together,'” said a Progress Alliance spokesperson, “We have been designing various programmes and events to provide a platform to our members and ensure how their businesses are developed.”

On the 22nd and 23rd of April, 116 Progress Alliance members put up booths during the shopping festival held at Maheshwari Seva Sadan in Parvat Patiya. During the two-day fair, exhibitors showcased a variety of items.

