Product, People and Planet: The Building Blocks of Advait Infratech’s Growth Story

New Delhi, December 21: About Advait Infratech

Founded by Mr. Shalin Sheth in 2009, Advait Infratech Ltd. is a family made up of engineers, managers, construction professionals, consultants and accountants with offices across India and sites around the world. With a market capitalization of ₹318 Cr, Advait Infratech has proudly treaded the course of being from being a trading and consultancy company to now a marketing pioneer in stringing tools and ACS wires manufacturing and OPGW operations. The small-cap business that operates in the power industry was listed on the MSME Board Bombay Stock Exchange in 2020 and has taken a huge leap in its operations and performance, post-Covid. Providing prime quality OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminum Clad Steel Wires), Stringing Tools, and robust lab testing facilities are among the prime USPs of Advait. Additionally, it manufactures a wide range of Indian stringing equipments for the transmission lines construction. The firm also specialises in turnkey telecom projects, power transmission,substation services, renewables and overseas liasioning-marketing.

The Growth Trajectory

Committed to tapping into the huge potential offered by the Indian Infratech industry, Advait is making the most of a buoyant market that has stabilised at a higher baseline by the Indian government itself. In the course of empowering a million lives through sustainable, competitive, and innovative products and solutions, Advait Infratech has successfully leveraged the power of its products and expertise to tap into an industry white space by expanding vertically and venturing into the manufacturing of OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), Stringing Tools, OFC cables, ACS (Aluminium Clad Steel Wires), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), and OPGW joint boxes.

As a result of continuing efforts, in 2021-2022, the company achieved positive growth in financial performance and increased its revenue by 24% to Rs. 72 crores, and continued to maintain a positive EBITDA margin of 14.65% and a good PAT margin of 9.76%. This is due to the company’s primary focus on working capital management and generating positive cash flow through various regional and multinational projects.

The consolidated growth performance of the company’s associate company TG Advait India Private Limited in which the Chinese company’s stake exists also increased the revenue by 19% to Rs. 78.65 crores, and continued to maintain a positive EBITDA margin of 14.71% and a good PAT margin of 6.65%.

Under the Make In India initiative, Advait has built up a distinguished lab testing facility and manufacturing factory for stringing tools and ACS wires in Kadi, Mehsana district to meet the needs of the local market at minimise production costs and exemplary quality. In collaboration with CSIR-SERC, Advait has developed an indigenous and cost-effective technology of ERS suitable for transmission lines of voltages from 33kV to 800kV, meeting all international quality standards.

Director’s Message

“It’s easy to say, “I can do it”. But those who persevere don’t just say it – they do it and they live it. Success for me is still a distant reality and there are miles to go before I sleep.

We cultivate talents and genius here but I certainly believe persistence and determination alone are omnipotent ingredients for Advait Infratech. It is with this belief that I planted the seed of Advait Infratech Private Limited in 2009. In the last decade, we have had a remarkable journey. From a trading and consultancy company, we have moved to be marketing pioneers in manufacturing and EPC operations.

With Advait getting listed on the MSME Board of Bombay Stock Exchange in 2020, we have taken a huge leap in our operations and performance. With the brilliant team at Advait, we aim to be a world-class leader in businesses that enrich lives and contribute to nations in building infrastructure through sustainable value creation whilst creating benchmarks in the field of power transmission, renewable energy, and telecommunication.” Mr. Shalin Sheth

Milestones:

2009 – The year of Advait Infra Pvt. Ltd. foundation

2010 – Started branch offices in India

2011 – Captured 50% market share of stringing tools

2012 – Captured 30% market share in insulators

2013 – First supply of imported T&P

2014 – 1st supply of OPGW in GETCO

2015 – 1st supply of 400KV transformer in India

2016 – Started OEM manufacturing of stringing tools

2017 – Emerged as a market leader in EPC for Live line Installations

2018 – Formed JV with TG, CHINA to MFG, OPGW/OFS

2019 – 1st export of our tools in Africa & CIS

2020 – Listed at the BSE SME board

2021 – Started operation for earthing solutions

2022 – Started manufacturing of ERS, ACS and Joint Box, Announced 1:1 bonus and received an order of Power Grid Corporation of India for package ERS-1 for the procurement of ERS for upto 400kV transmission lines

What’s next for Advait?

Though it has been impressive growth in the last two years, Advait is not resting on its laurels. Looking ahead, the company will complete its second year of listing this year and plans to move toward the main board listing in addition to expanding the office to house more talent from the industry. In an exciting turn of events, Shalin Sheth’s daughter, Rutvi Sheth, has just graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science and joined hands to develop and expand the thriving business further. Earlier this year, the Power Ministry confirmed that India plans to manufacture five million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030 in order to meet its climate targets and become a production and export hub for the fuel. Reflecting the energy transition and supporting the planet to become greener, Advait intends to work on green hydrogen and renewable energy plants in the upcoming years to meet the Indian government’s clear targets to achieve net zero carbon.

