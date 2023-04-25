Producer Raju Bharati used to distribute newspapers, now his Hindi film “Bera Ek Aghori” is releasing on April 28th 2023

New delhi (India), April 25: It is said that luck favors the hardworker, the latest example is producer Raju Bharati whose Hindi film “Bera Ek Aghori” is all set to hit the theaters on 28th April. Raju Bharati’s life journey is an inspiration for others as well. Once upon a time he used to distribute newspapers and struggled, today he has become a film producer and his news, his pictures are published in newspapers, magazines and news portals. Talking about his amazing journey, Raju Bharati says, “For me, this life journey has been full of learning, struggle and many twists and turns. The person who started his career as a paper deliveryman and has become a producer of Bollywood films Which is about to release in theaters next week, what could be a happier moment than this.

Let us tell you that Dhiraal Entertainment Presents Hindi film “Bera-Ek Aghori” is produced by Raju Bharati, lead actors Prem Dhiraal, Shakti Veer Dhiraal and actress Prajakta Shinde. Producer of the film, Raju Bharati says that this film is the first effort of all of us. The theme of the film and its story is unique. The trailer and songs of the film are getting good response from the audience.

In the end truth wins, this is the important message of the film. This Hindi movie starred Shakti Veer Dhiraal and Prem Dhiraal in lead roles. The songs of the film are sung by Nakkash Aziz, Shahid Mallya and Vaishali.

It is worth mentioning that “Bera Ek Aghori” is a horror film which has a whole lot of entertainment. Along with romance, thrill, suspense, the film also has excellent music. The presentation of Bera an Aghori is unique. The film also has a lot of animation and VFX. The producer-director hopes that the audience will definitely like the film.

The film’s writer is Shakti Veer Dhiraal, director Prem Dhiraal, music director Prem Shakti, cameraman Roshan Khadgi. The film is being released worldwide by Audio Lab Media Corporation.

