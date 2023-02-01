Producer Anwar Ali to Paint the Town Red with This Banger Along with Randeep Hooda

New Delhi (India), February 1: After breaking Box Office records with Randeep Hooda’s starrer Laal Rang, the actor along with Co-producer Anwar Ali is set to make a comeback in the newest sequel very soon. The news is out and the audience cannot stay any calmer. Co-produced by the brilliant Anwar Ali, the film promises to take you on a rollercoaster filled with thrills.

Anwar Ali who hails from Fatehpur Sikar, Rajasthan is known for financing a fortune for some blockbuster movies and has worked on some notable projects, one of them being the music video titled ‘Tosha the Ultimate Daphli Wale Ek Ladki’. This time, he is all set to showcase his magic in the brand-new sequel along with Randeep Hooda. Anwar has been associated with the industry for a long time now and he is here to stay. Not just that, he owns an event company that goes by the name Nirwan Entertainment.

Anwar Ali couldn’t be more excited for his brand-new work in Laal Rang 2, a dark comedy-drama that revolves around Shankar, an owner of an illegal blood bank. Apart from Laal Rang’s sequel, Anwar Ali will soon be coming up with some interesting projects that are yet to be announced.

