New Delhi (India), April 1: The visit of Mr. Randeep S Sarai, a pro-Khalistani MP from Canada, to Warsaw, Poland, has raised eyebrows and sparked some concerns. While the pro-Khalistani sentiment has been on the rise in India, with many Khalistani groups protesting around the world, Mr. Sarai’s visit to Poland and his reception by prominent community members like JJ Singh, President of Friends of BJP (BJP’s overseas wing) & also the President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce, has added a new dimension to the debate.

Mr. Sarai’s visit to Poland has been seen as a serious matter, given his pro-Khalistani leanings and the ongoing protests by Khalistani groups in India. The fact that he was welcomed by a certain group of Indians in Poland is concerning. JJ Singh President of Friends of BJP (BJP’s overseas wing) & also the President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce, who was at the forefront of welcoming Mr. Sarai has been also been rumored to have helped Indian students from Ukraine cross borders illegally into other European countries with the help of some other organization working in Poland, has only added to the speculation.

However, it is important to note that Mr. Sarai’s visit to the gurudwara in Warsaw was a private affair, and there is no evidence yet that he met with any Khalistani groups or individuals during his visit. In fact, JJ Singh has clarified that Mr. Sarai’s visit was purely a business one, and that he was not involved in any illegal activities.

The Indian government has been monitoring the activities of Khalistani groups around the world and has been working closely with other countries to counter their propaganda and activities. Mr. Sarai’s an MP from Canada visit to Poland has only added to the concerns of the Indian government, as it suggests that pro-Khalistani sentiments are being kept alive and well in certain parts of the world.

It is important to note that the Khalistani movement in India is not a new phenomenon and has been active for several decades. The movement seeks to establish an independent state for the Sikh community in Punjab, India. While the movement has lost much of its steam in recent years, there are still many individuals and groups who support its cause.

The Indian government has been working to address the grievances of the Sikh community in Punjab, and has taken several steps to improve their socio-economic conditions. However, the Khalistani movement remains a challenge for the government, and it will require a multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of the problem.

In conclusion, Mr. Randeep S Sarai’s visit to Poland and his reception by JJ Singh has raised concerns about the pro-Khalistani sentiment in another European country. While it is important to take such visits seriously, it is equally important to avoid jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence.

