Prevest Denpro strengthens Board of Directors with key appointments to drive growth amidst strong financial performance

Mr Vaibhav Munjal & CA Pardeep Gandotra

Jammu (India), May 9: Prevest Denpro Ltd, a leading manufacturer of dental products, has announced new additions to its Board of Directors to drive growth amidst strong financial performance. The company delivered excellent results in the last Financial year, with a 30% YoY growth in revenue and a 36% increment in net profit. The appointment of a seasoned marketing professional is expected to strengthen its marketing capabilities and drive growth in key markets.

Mr Vaibhav Munjal, son-in-law of the promoters Mr Atul Modi and Mrs Namrata Modi, joins as Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer, bringing the experience of working in Indian and MNC companies such as Godrej, Asian Paints, and Samsung across various leadership positions in these organizations. He has 17 years of rich experience in Strategic Marketing, Distribution growth and Sales and has an outstanding record of driving multi-million dollar revenues and strong growths for enterprises across industries. Mr Munjal is a Mechanical Engineer from Thapar Institute of Engineering Technology and an MBA from SCMHRD, Pune. His appointment to the Board of Directors is expected to help the company build a strong brand and drive growth in key markets.

The company also appointed CA Pradeep Gandotra as an Independent Director to bring his expertise in accounting, finance and taxation to the Board of Directors. CA Pradeep Gandotra is having experience of over 35 years in accounting, finance and taxation. Apart from his successful career as CA, he has held several significant positions in various government and non-government institutions and other professional organizations.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr Vaibhav Munjal and CA Pradeep Gandotra to our team,” said Mr Atul Modi, Managing Director and Chairman of Prevest Denpro Ltd. “Their vast experience and expertise in marketing and finance will help us take our business to new heights. We are confident that they will contribute immensely to the growth and success of our company.”

“I am excited to join Prevest Denpro Ltd and look forward to working with the team to drive the company’s growth,” said Mr Vaibhav Munjal. “Prevest Denpro Ltd is a leading player in the dental industry and has a strong reputation for innovation and quality. I am confident that, together, we can take the company to new heights and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

With these strong appointments, Prevest Depro Ltd is poised to capitalize on its recent financial success and further cement its position as a leading manufacturer of dental products in India and beyond.

