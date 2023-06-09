Prathmesh Dudhgaonkar: A Beacon of Compassion and Social Impact

New Delhi (India), June 8: Meet Prathmesh Girish Dudhgaonkar, a perfect role model for the youth of his age because of his vision and goal in life, which is to promote humanity among the citizens of India. Prathmesh spreads his message of humanity through his acts of kindness.

Prathmesh has been fascinated with the difference between the lives of haves and have-nots and has now dedicated his life to rectifying that distance. His family, being ardent supporters of the BJP party in the region, has helped him create strong political connections and build a robust network that allows him to do a lot of social work for public welfare in the area.

Prathmesh’s immediate help, the utmost care, and love for the underprivileged ones are known widely. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Prathmesh has helped lots of needy from his city. His main motto was “No One Should Sleep Empty Stomach”. He and his team have provided food and essential food items to every needy person in the city. Through his NGO, he has a vision of spreading Vocational Training, the Food For All Program, Haat Bazar for Women and Awarding & Recognising Talent in all spheres of life.

