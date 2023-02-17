Pranav Vatsa and Ashram Fame Tridha Choudhury to be seen together in a Music Video “Dhuan Dhuan”

New Delhi (India), February 16: The prominent famous game Tridha Choudhury who emerged as a rising star and got popularity from the Web Series Ashram, will soon be appearing in a music video with a famous lyricist and actor Pranav Vatsa, who has given to the world numerous melodies and remarkable songs like Birju and DJ Mera Gaana Baja de.

The shooting comes to an end on the occasion of valentine’s day. The producers of this song are Vinod Paliwal and Anwar Shaikh, the Co-Producer is Vrinda Bhandari, and the Creative Head is Shruti Shukla. The Blockbuster song Dhuan Dhuan was richly shot on 14th February 2023.

The allure and charm of this captivating music video will be seen in its release in Holi 2023.

In the words of Tridha Choudhury, ” The song ‘Dhuan Dhuan’ is an awe-inspiring song which holds the melodious catchy essence of an item club song and holds the capability to connect with the audience, especially the youth. The song has been shot keeping in mind the taste of the young generation, and I hope this song proves to be a chartbuster. Pranav Vatsa is a brilliant actor, and I am sure people will like our on-screen pair and performance.

Pranav Vatsa has also stated that he is very excited about the song, and he is grateful to get a chance to work with Tridha Choudhury. Tridha Choudhury will be seen in a new avatar with Pranav Vatsa, and their on-screen chemistry of them in the song will leave everyone amazed and speechless.

