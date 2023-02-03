Prabhjot Virmani weaves his magic once again as his latest song ‘Nain Tequile’ becomes a massive hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: It looks easy to make an entry into the entertainment industry. However, the door to enter might be easy, but the real catch is about sustaining in the competitive environment. Especially the music industry has seen cut-throat competition with artists in abundance in the last few years. Prabhjot Virmani, on the other hand, has proved his prowess as a promising singer in India.

The singer is back with his latest music video, ‘Nain Tequile’, and the song has become an instant hit. The 17-year-old debuted as a singer with ‘2 Piece’ and has delivered other chartbusters like ‘Range Balliye’ and ‘Chann Ve’. Now that ‘Nain Tequile’ has been released, the song is touted to become a rage across bars and clubs.

Prabhjot’s new offering features Ankit Bathla and Swati Shaarma. The party number is winning everyone with its catchy tunes, and is also a visual treat to watch Ankit and Swati’s dazzling chemistry. In a time when recreated songs are being made, it is incredible to see original tracks take the front seat.

Watch Prabjot’s ‘Nain Tequile’ here: https://instagram.com/prabhjotvirmani?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

At a very young age, Prabhjot gained momentum from music lovers. Moreover, he says, “My journey has just started. There’s a lot to learn and grow as a musician. A lot of exciting things await everyone in the coming time.” As Prabhjot imprints his name among everyone, he has an interesting lineup of songs throughout the year.

Besides ‘Nain Tequile’, all the previous outings of Prabhjot were produced by Dheeraj Virmani. More so, his songs were released on the official YouTube channel of Platear Studios. With ‘Nain Tequile’ getting all the love from people, the singer is on the top of the mountain. Directed by ace filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, the song’s casting is done by Soi’s Team DS Creations

Apart from this, Prabhjot has other songs in the pipeline which will release soon. When we enquired about the same, the singer chose not to reply much about his upcoming projects. “Things are in the preliminary stage now. Once everything is confirmed, I shall announce my forthcoming songs”, he stated. Till the time he announces his next projects, fans can dance to the foot-tapping tunes of ‘Nain Tequile’.

