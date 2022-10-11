PotsandPans : One stop solution for all types of Kadhai’s that you need for your Indian kitchen

PotsandPans.in is your one-stop shop for all things cookware. They’ve got an unbeatable range of products with superior quality. As basic as kadhai and frypan to stylish options like stackable cookware and sauteuse, saucepans, sauté pans, grill pans, milk pans, stock pots, woks and casseroles. And if you're looking for kitchen accessories, they've got you covered there too!

If you are looking to add Kadhai in your kitchen explore these options

1. Stainless steel Kadhai - Stainless-Steel, “The Charisma of the Cookware world” is the most common type of cookware material in any household. The range of utensils in any given kitchen speaks volumes about the elaborateness of the cooking that takes place there as well as the type of food prepared. For any kitchen, a cookware that can take rough handling, is dishwasher safe, remains scratch and chip free, and is elegantly designed is a must. That’s why in India, stainless steel,’ The Crown of Durability’ holds the heart of the kitchen.

2. Triply Stainless steel kadhai - When we are talking about high-quality stainless steel cookware, how can we ignore the premium and perfect triply stainless steel cookware range! A sheer delight to cook, We love how the food glides without ever sticking on the surface. And the heating is flawless- if stainless steel cookware is every chef preference, then triply stainless steel kadhai tops the chart of the preference list. Uncompromising quality with brilliant shine.

3. Cast iron kadhai - Cast Iron cookware helps you relive your memories of traditional tastes and aromas. The heavy gauge durable construction ensures quick and even heating and longer heat retention even at low flame. Plus point is completely enamel and chemical coating free. Best of all is, that it is Pre-seasoned which means it has been thoroughly pre-baked with penetrating 100% vegetable oil. The more you use your cast iron, the better the seasoning will get. The kadai’s flared sides, small and flat base, and wide shape eliminates spluttering and keeps food neatly contained. The depth in the kadai allows easy evaporation of heat making it perfect for Indian cuisines.

4. Ceramic kadhai - Great combination of quality, style, and performance for your daily kitchen needs. Reviving the ancient magic of Japanese well-being in Indian technology , This one is the original ‘green’ ceramic cookware made with natural materials – Natural ‘Silica + Oxygen’ coating. This is the best ceramic cookware in India that looks attractive and also helps you cook incredible recipes for your loved ones. The ‘Always Stay Cool’handles are created using silicon-based technology, giving you a safe handling experience without fear of injuries. Oven safe as well as dishwasher safe- Ceramic kadhai is the perfect fusion of innovation, clever design as well as safety.

5. Non stick kadhai - If you are looking to buy a premium non-stick kadhai without making a hole in your pocket, you have come to the right page. A high-quality non-stick cookware that doesn’t compromise on quality doesn’t come cheap; Get the best non-stick kadhai in India with lifetime warranty at an affordable rate. This is the best-value kadhai that will help you cook your lunch and dinner without any fuss at all. Its exceptional design and extraordinary appearance make this a must-have kadhai for any Indian kitchen. The wok features heavy gauge hard anodised construction that ensures fast, even heating and leaves no scope for hot spot. It is perfect for searing, browning and cooking all kinds of food just the way you want. Its metal utensil safe interior, with unique hi-low grooves, features the TOTAL Non-stick system for effortlessly incredible cooking results.

