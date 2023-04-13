Popular Rock Band Motor Wade is Now Called The Himalayan Sky

Himalayan Sky

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Thumping of drums, reverberating guitar strings and a keyboard to mesmerize- yes, rock music truly rocks! But the real magic happens when rock meets classic, and Western intermingles with Indian. That’s a fusion for the ages! Imagine yourself swaying on the beats of a drum combined with Indian Classical melodies- and a band that can give you this must be checked out.

The band was formerly known as the Motor Wade, but on realizing that there are many Indian Classical tones to their music, the group from Bengaluru have now changed their name to match the music they play. And the fans love it! In fact, they did a survey among their listeners to decide on the name that matches best with the music and what the fans relate to. Thus, The Himalayan Sky- is now their official name across platforms like Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

The band members themselves are very excited about the new name also. Rakesh, the vocalist of the band, said, “According to a small survey among our fanbase, Himalayan was a keyword that came out strongly, and we went with it.” Their guitarist Santosh added, “We have been playing all kinds of music, but there is an Indian vibe to our music. That’s the main reason we changed our name.”

Along with the name change, the band also announced its next single, “Rakt Vinaash Kali”. The song is a special one that speaks about the mistakes we have made as humans. From growing crime to global warming and other topics, the song is an ode to Maa Kali. Their guitarist Bhavneet tells about the song “The song is a prayer to Maa Kali where we ask her to take an Avatar and destroy the universe filled with our mistakes.” The song showcases the reality of today, where we have come as the human race and are praying for redemption.

If you feel too worked up to attend their concert, you are definitely missing something, but now you can stream their music online as well on platforms like Spotify, iTunes and YouTube with their new avatar, “The Himalayan Sky”. Don’t worry; you can soon flaunt their merchandise and check all the latest happenings and events around the country through their new website, www.himalayansky.in, as told to us by Ashwini, drummer of the band.

The Himalayan Sky is creating magic by amalgamating Rock and Indian Classical, playing songs that are real, raw and stirring. It’s a group worth following and listening to; maybe they can touch a chord with you too. Rock On, guys!!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.