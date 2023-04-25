Poora India bol raha hai Jai Bzinga! Hindi Game Show becomes popular amongst masses for its unique blend of fun-tainment and Bumper Prizes!

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aditya Narayan

~ Bzinga was launched on 5th March on Zee TV and airs every Sunday at 5pm ~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Bzinga has captivated audiences with its unique form of entertainment and has recently elevated its excitement level by presenting great prizes to its participants and winners. Hosted by Aditiya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the show has been airing since March and showcases challenging yet engaging tasks that amp up the fun quotient of the episodes. Viewers have responded positively to the show, tuning in every week to see their favorite competitors compete for the grand prize.

So far, the episodes have showcased a range of contests, including Singhs vs Zatakiyas, a playful exchange between Gujarati and Punjabi families; Aakhand Kuware vs Shadishudas, a competitive showdown between unmarried and married men; Proper Patola vs Chatpati Chokris, an exhilarating competition between husbands and wives; and Traffic Police vs Autorikshaw Wale, a timeless duo that enjoys engaging in friendly competition.

The latest episodes of the show have given away exciting prizes, such as a family vacation to Kashmir, a trip on the Cordelia cruise, a holiday in the Maldives, a staycation at the TAJ, and a Sony Bravia 4K TV, to contestants who have performed exceptionally well in all rounds. The collective value of all the prizes won so far is worth over Rs 7 lakh, which left the fortunate winners overjoyed and grateful to the show’s producers for the opportunity.

Samir Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Bzinga, added “I am thrilled to see the response from the audience. The show’s innovative format and challenging games have kept viewers engaged, and the recent bumper prizes have left both the contestants and fans overjoyed. With the integration of Live-tv play along with the Bzinga app, we look forward to delivering high-octane excitement and winning for our audiences, celebrating families and their stories, and further solidifying our position as one of the most popular entertainment shows with a gaming platform like Bzinga on Indian television.”

The Bzinga Hindi Show has become a sensation in the Indian television industry, credited to its innovative format and compelling content. The show’s loyal fan base eagerly anticipates every new episode, and with these latest prizes, it’s sure to gain even more viewers and solidify its position as one of the most popular game shows on Indian television.

The show airs on Zee TV every Sunday at 5 p.m., and viewers can catch up on missed episodes on ZEE5.

About Bzinga:

Bzinga aims to enthrall every Indian with the ‘thrill of winning’ with the Bzinga App (available on the Play and App Stores) and a one-of-a-kind interactive TV show on Zee Keralam and ZeeTv. It is a product engagement and discovery platform that creates a mutually beneficial ground to bring brands and consumers together. It is an innovative platform for customers, where they can play short, fun, and exciting games as well as win products at the lowest prices in the market through auctions, for brands, Bzinga provides a novel opportunity to test their products, conduct sampling exercises, and deploy the platform as a product discovery interface.

