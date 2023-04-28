Pooja Misra is the Game-Changer!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Well, we all recall Pooja Misra from the viral meme, “Pooja, what is this behaviour’ and after that there has been no looking back for her as one or other audio of hers has been viral ever since…. especially on floptropica on tik tok…It’s heartbreaking to know a little girl who always loved fashion was aped, plagiarised and hidden for so long…

But finally, eternal justice is being served as Pooja is a perennial at all the Alister fashion weeks of India. In fact, at the recently concluded Bombay Times fashion week, Pooja’s excellent fashion sense was quite evident as she did different and unique looks each day, coming out looking the INTERNATIONAL FASHION ICON that she has always been!

It ignited the green-eyed monster when she looked like an Emerald Goddess on day one in an ikichic ensemble in a vogue sequence dress. Hair swept up in an updo with scallops and glittering green eyes with nude lips, all put together by Shamim Dhamaskar, a skilled makeup and hairstylist.

The second day saw her transform into a fairy tale princess …What with white graphic eyeliner and a soft pink mouth with front braided soft curls. She had a Cinderella dress on by a brand called Embrooms, teaching all the girls, “Pretty girls walk like this”…

The third and final day saw her taking it to the next level as she donned a turquoise corset dress from her clothing line called “Caliente”….Her eclectic style and love for funk were evident on one glance of her makeup as she sported blue and silver eyes with an “ooh la la” turquoise mouth! Her jewellery for all three days was by Anaqajewels.

She gave a complex to many fashionistas and their mafia clans as they tried to hide her! But what with her looking like a bomb, pretty much the sun, which is the centre of the universe, thus the inconspicuous and irrelevant planets would understandably gravitate towards her! Smashing them in style, she was still seen shining bright and taking the bar higher!

We applaud this stalwart for having taken a double whammy ( from two sources)of attacks and yet turned up looking SMOKING HOT!

If mental strength were to be learned by someone, it is her.

