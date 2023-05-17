Playtos presents a beautiful confluence of Greek culture and a graduation ceremony on 13 of May 2023 at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17: Playtos Miniversity’s first batch has made history by graduating on May 13th, marking the end of an incredible journey and the beginning of a new chapter filled with boundless energy and endless possibilities. Playtos has been creating a new paradigm shift in education. Instilling core values of life, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the young people of Ahmedabad creating well-rounded and visionary leaders of tomorrow.

The Punctuating event was held at the Hyatt Regency.

The event showcased the power of Playtos miniversity’s philosophy, with ‘Play Square’ where we provided a space for students to showcase their innovative ideas and creativity to the audience. For ‘PayPal’, the Paper Police presented a fun rap song, which was inspiring and captivated the audience. During ‘Play Talk’, a TED Talk-style presentation Playtonite’s took centre stage and spoke eloquently about a topic of their choice. The talks touched upon subjects 111 as delicate as mental health with great maturity and dedication.

PlayPitch stole the show, where Playtonites had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and secure an astounding 20 million INR in funding, a rare feat in Gujarat that happened for the first time.

Admissions are open for the age group 9 to 14 years. Visit our website

https://www.playtosminiversity.com to know more.

