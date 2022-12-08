“Playing a drug peddler was not an easy task” – Manvir Singh

December 08: Actor Manvir Singh expects his big release this week, Tusshar Kapoor starrer “Maarrich”. Manvir plays the character “Jamie”, a drug peddler in the movie. We candidly chatted with him about his role and expectations from the movie.

“Jamie is a different league character altogether. This is the first time I have played such a character, but I am confident about my work and how the movie has shaped me. Jamie is a drug peddler who’s about to face some serious flak. This character is leagues apart from anything I could imagine. Jamie peddles drugs while refusing to put any intoxicants into his own system. I had a chance to draw from my life here since I do not consume either alcohol or smoke off-screen,” he says.

“I had to learn how to make my drugs appealing. Playing a drug peddler was not an easy task. I watched world movies to find inspiration in terms of body language, dialogue delivery and behaviour patterns. I honestly feel I’ve succeeded in capturing the essence of Jamie.”

Moving along about Maarrich, Manvir says, “Due to a curious sequence of events, Jamie finds himself entangled with Tusshar Kapoor. This leads to a game of chase whose end you get to see in the theatres.”

There’s the businessman behind the actor, and I observe as he smiles. It seems Manvir is a rather method actor, something we don’t see many these days.

Ask him what his experience working with Tusshar Kapoor was like. He has nothing but praise to shower on his screen-mate. “It was great. I’ve been involved in the project right from the start. I’ve seen it go from Tusshar’s mind into the reel world, and it’s been a trip. I enjoyed working with the entire team. I especially enjoyed the song ‘Deewana’ which has both of us (Tusshar and Manvir) jamming out and dancing away to glory.”

“I’ve lived in and loved this city (Mumbai) all my life. They based Maarrich in Mumbai as well. Makes my life a whole lot easier!”

The movie hits cinema halls on the 9th of December.

