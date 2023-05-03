Pinky Punjabi: The Role Tarot Played In The Wicca High Priestess’s Journey

Pinky Punjabi , a Wicca High Priestess and occult healer started her journey into the spiritual world 14 years ago. Her earliest memories include her feelings of deep connection with the goddess Kali and watching a tarot reader on TV. Watching the tarot reader predict the future was a pivotal point in her life, this event guided her onto the spiritual path and unlocked her destiny. Many healers and practitioners experience such profound moments that help them tap into the supernatural realm, according to priestess Pinky Punjabi, “The universe is always talking to us in its language. Keeping your heart and mind open to these signs helps you know yourself and tap into the spiritual.”.



Pinky Punjabi is known for her candle magic, healing, and wiccan craft - and for her tarot is the fundamental denominator that has helped her pursue these paths. She uses tarot as the primary tool to assess and evaluate a situation and talk to the universe. Her tarot readings have helped her and countless others in finding their direction and incorporating magic into their lives. She even uses the power of tarot to guide her in the pursuit of candle magic - finding the right oils, herbs, and spells for her candles - when understood and used correctly, Tarot becomes an enlightening and all-encompassing tool.



Her school “Magick of Healing” familiarises learners with ancient knowledge and the arts of magic. Her tarot course at Magick Of Healing explains the fundamentals of tarot and magic, beginners and professionals find her approach to tarot enlightening and authentic and benefit from it alike. She says, “The most moving thing about magick is its universality. We all speak different languages but magick has a universal unspoken understanding that all of us can feel. All of us can pursue and learn magick, we transcend from our social earthly selves through this practice. It changed me for the better, I just carry the flame forward and teach others what I have learned and discovered.”.



Tarot helps Pinky Punjabi connect with her clients on a deeper level and guide them with this knowledge. Once, she was in a Tarot reading session with a new client. The cards spoke on behalf of the client and told Pinky that politics was a huge influence in the client’s life. When Pinky asked the client about her connection to politics, the latter was surprised and taken aback because she hadn’t even told Pinky yet that her husband was a politician!



Pinky Punjabi is no stranger to the power of tarot. She is full of stories like these and is always happy to use her craft to bring happiness and healing to others. She recalls a reading with one of her clients; “Once I was doing a tarot reading for a new client. She was a sweet, 60-year-old woman and I could sense that she desperately wanted to talk about something but couldn’t bring herself to. While reading the cards, I sensed that the pain of infidelity and betrayal was heavy on her mind. And I asked her if her husband had been unfaithful. She broke down crying but felt relieved that she could finally talk about it. She said that she had been keeping this a secret for 20 years and was awestruck that the cards could pick this up when even her closest ones couldn’t.”.



Tools like tarot don’t alter destiny for the better, they give you the knowledge to weather any and all storms and make one an empathetic and strong being. For Pinky Punjabi, Tarot was the key that set her on her life’s mission and helped her perfect her craft. Without tarot, she wouldn’t have been guided towards her other tools and still holds the art of Tarot close to her heart.

