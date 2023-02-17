Pickl.AI Partners With Patliputra University For Professional Certification in Data Science & Machine learning

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 17: The rising technological intervention has had a ripple effect across the business landscape. With a scope of 11 million new analytical job opportunities opening up by 2025, there will be a growing demand for Data Science for professionals. To cater to this, Pickl.AI, a leading online Data Science education platform, has taken a step ahead and collaborated with Patliputra University, Patna, Bihar, to promote Data Science courses and provide internship opportunities to students.

This exclusive educational collaboration will focus on imparting Data Science education to Patliputra students. Additionally, this learning program will also focus on providing students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in Data Science and AI. Thus helping them to develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the rapidly growing tech industry.

Revolutionizing Data Science Education

The alliance of Pickl.AI and Patliputra University focuses on promoting Data Science education. With technologies penetrating the different spectrums of life, having expertise in these skills is paramount. It will boost professional growth and ensure a prosperous future.

The institute envisions making cutting-edge technology accessible to all. And so, its collaboration with Patliputra University is a positive move in this direction. This association will allow students to gain valuable real-world experience while still in college.

The Data Science courses offered through this collaboration will cover a wide range of topics, including data analysis, data visualization, Python, and Machine Learning. The curriculum has been developed under the supervision of Data Science professionals who have rendered their expertise to different industries. Hence, it covers both the conceptual and practical learning aspects.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Patliputra University to promote education in Data Science,” Mr Naveen Jain, CEO of Pickl. AI. “This collaboration is a step ahead to create a pool of skilled and qualified Data Science professionals. Moreover, it will also help students gain hands-on experience in the field. Thus, helping them develop the skills and knowledge that gives them the right thrust to succeed.”

Pickl.AI’s Certification in Machine Learning and Data Science

As part of their collaboration, Patliputra students can enrol for the 3-month Machine Learning and Data Science Certification. This program is subdivided into 2-month training and a 1-month Capstone Project. The key highlights of this learning program are:

Recorded and live online case study classes

Resume review sessions

Mentorship sessions

Placement assistance sessions with a strong focus on setting interview pitches

Live projects, working on real data and real business use-cases

Internship at Pickl.AI (Data Science education vertical of TransOrg Analytics)

An opportunity for meritorious students to interview for Data Analysts, ML Engineers, and Data Scientists roles at Transorg

In addition, the students will access advanced technologies like AI and new developments in this zone. They will work on real-world projects, which will help them develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the tech industry.

The paid internship by the end of the program is yet another benefit that students will get. Internships are critical as it helps students put their skills to the test. The internships will allow students to work on real-world projects and gain valuable experience.

The collaboration between Pickl.AI and Patliputra University is an initiative to help the students stay abreast with the latest development. The knowledge and expertise in Data Science and allied technologies will ensure that the students stay ahead of the curve. This joint effort is an initiative to make Data Science education accessible to all.

About Pickl.AI

Pickl.AI is the education vertical of TransOrg. The platform aims to provide the best Data Science certification courses. Pickl.AI’s mission is to ensure Data Science education reaches every individual who aspires to learn and excel in this domain.

