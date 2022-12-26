Pet brand Furry expands into India; made with the design conscious pet lovers, the Vietnamese brand looks at a national presence in the premium pet care segment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: The Vietnam-based company promises pet products designed to human standards. Having impacted the Vietnamese pet care market as an elite and passionate pet product, the company has now set afoot in India.

Co-founded by Evita Louis, a pet parent herself, Furry & Co is inspired by both fashion and design, with a goal to create a range of modern, luxurious, no-nonsense pet gear that can seamlessly become part of your everyday pet essentials. Furry & Co India will sell its products using the omnichannel route and will be available across the country in all leading stores over time.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, co-founder Evita Louis said, – “Furry & Co as a company germinated when as pet owners, we realized that, when it came to an aspirational lifestyle symbol, pets were grossly under-represented. So, our mission in founding Furry for the pet-friend and parents is simple: “make pet products that look good and work well.”

“We are aware that the pet care sector in India is on the cusp of exponential growth. Against this backdrop, our positioning as a premium pet accessories product will surely carve a niche in the marketplace, offering immense value to the pet-parent universe in India and this part of the world. Furry & Co taking the omnichannel route in India is a part of our mission to get our product range to the maximum number of pet parents in double quick time”, Evita added.

As of now, the products are available on Furry & Co’s India-specific website at www.furry.co.in and on platforms like supertails.com and petsy.online This apart, the products are also available on e-commerce portals like Amazon.

About Furry & Co

Furry is a Vietnam-based business and is the first of its kind in the region. Being pet parents themselves and their fur kids being family members, the founders made sure the entire range of products is thoughtfully designed and made with only the best materials. Having met the needs of over 26000 pets and their parents across Vietnam, Furry has made its mark as the top-notch pet accessories brand in the premium segment.

From everyday adventures to special occasions, they have something for every dog because our four-legged friends deserve the very best, always!

For more information, please email hello@furry.co.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

