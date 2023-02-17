Peacfulmind Foundation nominated its new team for 2023-24 with Dr Prabhjeet Singh as new President and chairman of advisory board

A team of 5 advisors with varied experience and expertise were also nominated

New Delhi (India), February 17: Peacfulmind Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Prabhjeet Singh Narula as its new President. With a proven track record in the field of mental health and well-being, Dr. Narula is poised to lead the foundation to new heights and make a significant impact in the lives of people around the world.

Dr. Narula brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Peacfulmind Foundation, having spent many years working in the mental health sector. His expertise and passion for improving mental health and well-being make him the ideal candidate to lead the foundation.

With Dr Singh leading the foundation, PMF nominated HE Dennis Godwin Antoine (Former Grenada Ambassador to China) , HE Prof Mohammadou Kah (Premanent Representative of The Gambia to UN organisation and Swiss Confederation) , HE Madam Ishatou Toure ( Former Vice president of The Gambia), Dr Adrian Low ( President Hongkong Psychological association), Mr Dave Sleet (Co-founder APA UK)

As the new team of Peacfulmind Foundation will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s mission and strategy, working closely with its board of directors, and building partnerships with key stakeholders in the mental health community.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Narula and my fellow advisors to Peacfulmind Foundation,” said Prof Dr Nabhit Kapur, Founder of PMF. “Their experience, dedication, and passion for mental health and well-being will be invaluable as we continue our work to improve the lives of people around the world.”

Dr. Narula stated, “I am honored to join Peacfulmind Foundation as its new President. Mental health and well-being are critical issues that impact us all, and I am committed to using my expertise and experience to help advance the foundation’s mission and make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”

While speaking to Dr Low, he stated “I am honoured once again to be on the board of this global organisation for next 365 days”

Peacfulmind Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being through education, research, and advocacy. With a strong commitment to its mission, the foundation is poised to make a lasting impact on the mental health of individuals and communities around the world.

For more information about Peacfulmind Foundation and its mission, please visit its website at www.peacfulmind.org

