PE Front Office – The Smart Companion for Alternative Investment Fund Managers

New Delhi (India), December 27: Investors are always looking for new investment avenues to diversify portfolios, and alternative investments are becoming attractive for high-net-worth individuals to park some funds. Alternative Investment Firms, i.e., Private Equity, Private Credit/Debt, Venture Capital, and Fund of Funds, have to deal with huge amounts of data to manage their client portfolios. They require the support of tailored software to help them track deal flow, manage investments, monitor portfolio financials, track investor relations, and manage fund administration activities.

PE Front Office, established in 2013 and headquartered in Gurugram, offers an end-to-end integrated software solution for the Alternative Investment Management sector. PE Front Office solutions include Deal Flow Management, Fundraising, Investment Management, Portfolio Monitoring, Investor Management, Fund Administration, and Investor Portal. These core solutions are further augmented by CRM, Risk and Compliance Management, Document Management, Reports & Analytics, Email Plugins, and Mobile Apps. With 100+ customers across 15 countries, these cutting-edge solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of AIF managers.

Here is how PE Front Office helps Alternate Investment Firms to streamline their investment process:

Fundraising

Fundraising is one of the most challenging tasks faced by Alternative Investment fund managers. Given the rise of the Alternative Investment industry and startup ecosystem, there’s tough competition amongst the Alternative Investment funds to grab investor attention. This has made the process of fundraising increasingly difficult for fund managers. PE Front Office Fundraising solution helps Alternative Investment firms simplify the fundraising process by offering necessary tools to track investor information, map investor preferences, store investor-specific documents, manage all investor communication touchpoints, and capture investor-specific compliances. The solution empowers the investor relations team to manage the complete fundraising lifecycle with a customizable fundraising workflow.

Investor Relations Management

Investors play an important role in the success of any Alternative Investment firm. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for Alternative Investment firms to maintain strong and transparent relationships with investors. PE Front Office Investor Relations Management solution helps Alternative Investment firms manage these crucial investor relationships. The solution enables the investor relations team to track detailed investor information, including investors’ investment preferences, record meeting notes, track investment details including drawdown/distribution, monitor investment performance metrics such as investor IRR and NAV, and securely store investor-specific documents. Additionally, the solution offers a built-in email communication feature that allows the investor relations team to send bulk emails to investors and share fund information or documents such as brochures and PPM.

Investor Portal

Investor Relations combine finance, marketing, and communication to control the flow of information between an Alternative Investment firm and its investors. As investors are the most important pillars of any Alternative Investment firm, businesses must communicate effectively and honestly with them. PE Front Office Investor Portal offers a centralized platform for all investor communications, onboarding, and reporting. The Investor Portal allows the investor relations team to facilitate investor onboarding & upload compliance documents, provide investors access to a secure data room, and request signatures from investors with DocuSign integration. The solution offers a world-class investor experience and allows investors to resolve queries using the self-service Helpdesk and track all historical communication.

Deal Flow Management

Alternative Investment firms come across many potential investees, resulting in hundreds of Deals to be evaluated. Hence, they need a strong Deal Flow Management platform to tap on the best deal out of the lot. PE Front Office Deal Flow Management solution helps Alternative Investment firms streamline the deal flow from origination to commitment. The solution allows the deal teams to easily capture deals and streamline the deal evaluation process with a customizable workflow that tracks all due-diligence activities across different deal stages.

Investment Management

Alternative Investment firms have complex workflow structures wherein the amount of data that needs to be captured, processed, and calculated to manage and track the portfolio companies is huge. PE Front Office Investment Management solution helps Alternative Investment firms to simplify the investment lifecycle. The solution enables investment managers to track key attributes of portfolio companies, support multiple investment instruments, handle dynamic debt scenarios via automated Amortization Schedules, capture cash flow transactions across different funding rounds, track periodic valuations, and monitor investment performance via auto-calculated IRR and MOC.

Portfolio Monitoring

Portfolio monitoring is a critical component of Alternative Investment. It provides fund managers with insights into the financial health of their portfolio companies and helps them make better investment decisions. This function also helps fund managers in assessing and managing risk by offering an understanding of how each investment is performing financially and what are the growth opportunities. PE Front Office Portfolio Monitoring solution helps Alternative Investment firms to efficiently monitor Portfolio Financials/KPIs/ESG. The solution enables investment managers to set up multilevel portfolio company structures, define and track custom Financial/KPIs/ESG metrics, and easily capture Financial/KPIs/ESG data via auto-generated excel templates. The solution also automates capturing data by offering a self-service investee portal so that the portfolio company team can upload the Financial/KPIs/ESG data.

Fund Administration Solution

Alternative Investment Fund Administration includes accounting, reporting, and other back-office tasks necessary for the smooth running of the fund. In the current economic scenario, there’s an increase in complexity and customization in fund structures. Hence fund managers need a robust solution that can help them efficiently manage fund administration activities. PE Front Office Fund Administration solution allows the fund managers to set up fund entities with complex multilevel structures, including SPVs and feeder funds, capture fund costs, perform drawdown/distribution operations and track investment performance metrics such as Gross & Net Fund IRR/MOC and NAV. The solution also automates the process of generating capital call notices based on pre-defined capital call notice templates.

The focus of PE Front Office is not only on streamlining the investment process but also on enhancing the operational efficiency of the investment teams. PE Front Office strives to enhance usability and adoption of the product so that the customer value also increases. Ankur Agarwal (Co-founder & CTO, PE Front Office) says – “Our approach is to communicate in client’s specific terminology, understand their business process, map it to the available functionality and customize the solution if needed”. It is due to this agile approach that one of the esteemed customers of PE Front Office based in Europe says – “We carried out extensive research of a range of companies and options to support our group’s needs and PE Front Office came out top in terms of its ability to support our Investment Funds, Clients, Portfolio Businesses and CRM needs. As a growing group, it is important to have state-of-the-art systems to support growth but with the flexibility to tailor those options as we need them. The support we’ve had from the team at PE Front Office has been a first class”.

PE Front Office offers a number of productivity enhancers, including a robust CRM solution that integrates seamlessly with all other core solutions, a powerful Reports & Analytics engine that unifies data across modules and offers 40+ industry-standard reports on the most critical metrics, a Risk & Compliance management solution designed to enforce and regulate compliance across all workflows and a secure document management system designed to store and manage documents related to deals, portfolios, funds, etc. The solution also offers Outlook & Gmail Plugins and Mobile Apps for iOS & Android.

The Alternative Investment Management industry is ready for an exciting future. PE Front Office expects to be an active partner in helping them work efficiently and seamlessly to manage data sets related to their portfolios for quality decision-making in real time.

