PE Front Office Announces Sponsorship of Asia Private Equity Forum 2023

New Delhi (India), January 10: PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution provider for Alternative Investment Management, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Asia Private Equity Forum 2023, organized by the Hong Kong Private Equity and Venture Capital Association on January 13, 2023.

The Asia Private Equity Forum (APEF) is a leading industry event that influences regional and global development of a vibrant venture capital and private equity industry in Asia. The forum will gather more than 60 industry practitioners to address the key issues investors are facing in China, India and Southeast Asia, and North Asia. As well as such timely topics as crypto investing, private equity real estate, ESG, and regulatory matters.

“Sponsoring the most comprehensive gathering of partners, investors, advisors, and consultants, who will discuss the emerging changes and challenges, is a natural next step for PE Front Office. Our team is looking forward to the event and meeting innovative savvy professionals at the forum” said Arjun Mehrishi from PE Front Office.

About PE Front Office

PE Front Office is the only comprehensive and integrated suite of products developed with a focus on the front and middle office processes for alternative investment management firms – Private Credit/Debt, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Fund of Funds, Real Estate Funds, Limited Partners, and Fund Admins.

PE Front Office solution is available as a cloud-based subscription model and can also be deployed on the client premises. PE Front Office software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is hosted on a fully secure, virtual, private cloud that’s dedicated and exclusive to each customer.

