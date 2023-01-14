Patron of World Book of Records and Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma gets felicitated with Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13: Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) said that with the grand celebration of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023, World Book of Records has organized an award ceremony to felicitate guests of Indian Diaspora. The award function was held in Indore. The ceremony was graced by international personalities and other prominent guests including Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya (Member BJP Parliamentary Committee and Former Union Minister of labour and social justice and empowerment, Govt. of India) Shri Virendra Sharma, Member of British Parliament, (UK), Dr. Diwakar Sukul (Senior Doctor, UK), Dr. Raman Gill (Alberta, Canada), Dr. Jitendra Matlani (Dubai), Shri Amit Lath (Poland), Shri Vibhav Kant Upadhyaya (Japan), Shri Anil Audit (Mauritius), Shri Jitendra Sigh (Scotland), Shri Pramit Kohli (Australia), Shri Pramit Makode (USA), Shri Shankar Gupta (Nepal), Shri Mohit Shukla (Singapore) and Ms Preeti Upadhyay (France), Ms. Mata Vishwakarma (California, USA), Shri Prabal Sepaha IAS (Secretary- MP Public Service Commission), (Dr.) Rajeev Sharma, Prominent Educationist with other prominent guests.

Significantly, the World Book of Record as an international certification organization which has conceptualized and launched from Indore of Madhya Pradesh (India). With the short span, the organization got a meteoric rise with dedication and commitment to serve people across the world. The organization has made its strong presence at continental contours. On this occasion, Shri Virendra Sharma member of British Parliament, Dr. Diwakar Sukul and Dr. Raman Gill of Alberta (Canada) were felicitated by Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran 2023 for their contribution to society. Being felicitated, all awardees were by congratulated by Shi Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh), Smt. Sumitra Mahajan (Former Lok Sabha Speaker), Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore, Shri Pushyamitra Bhargarva, Mayor, Indore Municipal Corporation Madhya Pradesh along with international dignitaries. The award ceremony was attended by personalities of politics and the corporate world.

Guests were welcomed by Dr. Bharat Sharma (Ministry of Culture, Govt. Of India) and Shri Rajesh Shukla. The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Suchita Shukla.

